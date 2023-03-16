Bavaria is not only looking to Chile as a potential future green hydrogen source but also exploring how companies in the German state can help the South American country strengthen its industrial muscles.

With GDP of around US$660bn and home to many thousands of industrial and technology firms – including from across the energy value chain – Bavaria is on a 2040 carbon neutrality push and associated demand for imported green hydrogen and its derivatives is expected to climb apace from around 2030.

The state forecasts demand coming mainly from the mobility, petrochemicals and power and heat generation segments.

“In order to meet the rapidly growing demand for hydrogen, Bavaria will have to rely on imports of hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives in the long term,” a Bavaria hydrogen roadmap summary says. The jurisdiction is aiming to install 1GW of local electrolyzer capacity by 2030.

Bavaria, which has a 320-member green hydrogen stakeholder network known as Hydrogen Alliance Bavaria, expects local consumption of hydrogen and synthetic energy sources to double to about 10TWh by 2030 from around 5TWh in 2022, climbing to as high as 75TWh by 2040.

Markus Wittmann, head of the international economic relations department at the Bavarian ministry of economic affairs, confirmed that local green hydrogen production would need complementing with imports from countries like Chile.

Bavarian players, in turn, can transfer knowledge and know-how to Chile, he told BNamericas.

“We want to export our technology and cooperate, build up capacity in both countries,” Wittmann said on the sidelines of a conference held in Santiago hosted by the state’s local representation office.

“It has to be a win-win situation; we don’t want to only buy and source in Chile, but we also want to help Chile build up an industry.”

Potential spaces for collaboration include water management, transport, power generation, electrolyzer manufacturing, chemical industry electrification, biogas-to-hydrogen, internet of things, and hydrogen production via plasma-catalytic decarbonization, the conference was told.

“The whole value chain is of interest to us; this is an international cooperation that we are looking forward to,” said Wittmann, adding that Chile was positioned to become a major exporter of hydrogen-based fuels.

LINDE PROJECTS

A Bavarian firm with a long-established presence in Chile is industrial gas giant Linde, which has a portfolio of energy transition pilot projects underway in the country, spanning areas including transport and cement. Utility-scale green ammonia projects, Tango and Frontera, planned for Antofagasta and Magallanes regions, respectively, are also being developed along with a green methanol-dimethyl ether project earmarked for Antofagasta.

“Linde is a big player, but we also want to bring our small and medium-sized companies …. we’re trying to bridge the gap over the Atlantic,” Wittmann said. The state has some 900,000 companies, many innovation-focused and already trading internationally.

Another German state, Baden-Württemberg, said during the launch in December of Chilean synthetic fuels demonstration plant Haru Oni that it was interested in importing output from future utility-scale plants to complement a vehicle electrification push.

Baden-Württemberg has an e-fuels adoption roadmap, the first of its kind in Europe.

“We need these green fuels,” Baden-Württemberg transport minister Winfried Hermann said at the time. “We need the ramp-up of the production, from pilot projects to industrial mass production. That is the great leap we have to take in the next years.”

CHILE'S HYDROGEN PROJECTS

Chile is home to 46 publicly announced hydrogen projects that are in the development phase, sector chamber H2 Chile told the conference, which was jointly held with Chilean industry federation Sofofa.

Projects targeting local offtakers and leveraging existing infrastructure and know-how are likely to lead the charge, followed by gigawatt-scale export facilities from the second half of the decade.

Twenty projects are planned for northern Chile, which has world-class solar resources and a large mining sector. Thirteen target central Chile, home to steel, oil, glass, pulp, agriculture, chemical, fishing and transport industries, while 13 are planned for windswept southern Chile, which already has hydrocarbons infrastructure.

Chile – currently working on a draft hydrogen roadmap to complement an existing sector strategy – aims to have 5GW of hydrogen capacity operating and under development by 2025. By 2030, the goal is producing green hydrogen for under US$1.5/kg and having 25GW of electrolyzer capacity.