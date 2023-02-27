Chile copper mining costs rise, output falls
Direct copper mining costs in Chile increased from US$0.134/lb in 3Q21 to US$0.169/lb in 3Q22 at 19 of the 22 local operations that represent 93.9% of national production.
The biggest increases related to smaller operations, according to a new study by state copper commission Cochilco.
Three operations registered falling costs.
Main drivers were price rises of diesel by 85%, of electricity by 10% and freight for concentrates and insurance by 36%. The sulfuric acid price increased 142% due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequent oil refining stoppage and operational difficulties at Chinese smelters, Cochilco said. The average price of this key material for hydrometallurgical operations was US$220-225/t last year.
Production fell 252,000t to 3.6Mt. Collahuasi, controlled by Anglo Americanand Glencore accounted for the biggest drop, 11%, from 480,000t to 428,000t.
Output at state copper miner Codelco's El Teniente and Chuquicamata assets fell 7.5% and 5.1% from 342,000t to 291,000t and from 239,000t to 200,000t.
Antofagasta Minerals' Los Pelambres registered 4.9% lower output, of 193,000t from 259,000t.
The full report can be accessed here, in Spanish.
Also Read Mining Cost Inflation: Relief in Sight?
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more
Companies operating in Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Guyana and Chile provide updates.
Chile environmental submissions increased in January
The submissions involved US$4.5bn, for a month-on-month rise but a year-on-year drop.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
