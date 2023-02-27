Direct copper mining costs in Chile increased from US$0.134/lb in 3Q21 to US$0.169/lb in 3Q22 at 19 of the 22 local operations that represent 93.9% of national production.

The biggest increases related to smaller operations, according to a new study by state copper commission Cochilco.

Three operations registered falling costs.

Main drivers were price rises of diesel by 85%, of electricity by 10% and freight for concentrates and insurance by 36%. The sulfuric acid price increased 142% due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequent oil refining stoppage and operational difficulties at Chinese smelters, Cochilco said. The average price of this key material for hydrometallurgical operations was US$220-225/t last year.

Production fell 252,000t to 3.6Mt. Collahuasi, controlled by Anglo Americanand Glencore accounted for the biggest drop, 11%, from 480,000t to 428,000t.

Output at state copper miner Codelco's El Teniente and Chuquicamata assets fell 7.5% and 5.1% from 342,000t to 291,000t and from 239,000t to 200,000t.

Antofagasta Minerals' Los Pelambres registered 4.9% lower output, of 193,000t from 259,000t.

The full report can be accessed here, in Spanish.

