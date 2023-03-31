Chile
Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Seremi of Public Works of the Antofagasta Region

The Ministry of Public Works, through the Directorate of Architecture, called a tender for the replacement works of the C-20 Polytechnic High School in Taltal, which consider an investment of more than 10 billion pesos and will provide coverage for 715 students from seventh elementary grade to fourth secondary grade.  

The foregoing was announced by the Public Works Seremi, Pedro Barrios, who stressed that this is an initiative that will significantly improve this emblematic educational establishment in Taltal, which has been in existence for more than 40 years and has seen increased demand for tuition.

“This tender is very important for educational development in the Taltal district. We are going to completely replace this high school, which is very old,” he said.

The SEREMI also invited construction companies to participate in this bidding process. "There are over 10 billion pesos financed through the National Regional Development Fund, to build a new high school, of approximately 9 thousand square meters for the school community of this high school," said Barrios.

PROJECT

The project considers a proposal that will not only correct the current structural problems, but also contemplates an intervention in classrooms, workshops, laboratories, library, dining room, parking lots, covered court and open patio. It should be noted that the latter may be accessible to the community in general, depending on the availability of the school day and the activities of the educational community.

Likewise, the design of the project includes bioclimatic management and energy optimization through the incorporation of renewable energies.

The invitation is to companies to participate in the bidding process for a relevant project for the Taltal district and especially for the educational community of the Liceo Politécnico. The term to participate in the tender is extended until the first week of June 2023.

The bases of the process can be seen here.

