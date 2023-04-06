Communiqué from Santiago Metro

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The extension project for Line 6 of the Santiago Metro continues to advance by three kilometers to the west, since this Sunday, April 9, the tender for the civil works of shafts, galleries, tunnels and the future new station "Lo Errázuriz" will be published. This was announced this morning by the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications , Juan Carlos Muñoz; together with the president of Metro , Guillermo Muñoz; the president of State Railways ( EFE ), Eric Martin; and the mayoress of Cerrillos, Lorena Facuse.

The extension of Line 6 from the current Cerrillos terminal station to the intersection of Av. Salvador Allende with Av. Lo Errázuriz, in the Cerrillos commune, is part of the Urban Transportation Investment Plan addressed by the State and responds to the need to interconnect the current Line 6 with the EFE project called Tren Alameda-Melipilla or Melitrén. In this way, this project will mean an important contribution to intermodality and an additional travel alternative for public transport passengers in the capital.

“The Metro network is leveling the playing field, advancing and reaching places that have been neglected for years. That is why today it fills us with joy to start this bidding process that will change the life of the commune of Cerrillos. With the bidding stage completed, we hope to award the contracts in October so that in 2024 the excavations can begin, so that what seemed like a dream, becomes closer to reality every day”, highlighted the Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Juan Carlos Muñoz.

Regarding this new milestone in the extension of Line 6 to the west, the president of the Santiago Metro board of directors, Guillermo Muñoz, commented that "the start of the tender for civil works for shafts, galleries, tunnels and the new Lo Errázuriz station represents a a very relevant moment, since when it is awarded we will fully enter the construction stage of a project that as of February 2023 registers 7.1% progress”. In addition, he stressed that "approximately 90,000 inhabitants will benefit from this extension to the west, which will improve their travel times and contribute to our purpose of bringing people closer to living a better city."

For his part, Eric Martin, president of EFE, indicated: "The extension of L6 is a great milestone for public transport, since its future station Lo Errázuriz will connect with the Tren Melipilla passenger service, which is under development. and advancing in his works. This will improve the quality of life and travel times for many people."

The expected travel time between the Lo Errázuriz station and Melipilla is estimated to be 46 minutes, which implies a 61% reduction in transfer time compared to what it currently takes (120 minutes), while the section between the station Cerrillos Line 6 and the combination with the train in Lo Errázuriz will take approximately 3 minutes, which implies an 87% reduction in transfer time compared to what it currently takes (23 minutes).

Lorena Facuse, mayor of the Cerrillos commune, said: “Without a doubt, solving connectivity that provides greater territorial equity to the city and manages to solve transportation problems in our commune is essential. I have been a great defender of this initiative, ensuring connectivity via the extension of Metro Line 6 in our commune will undoubtedly be of great benefit to our neighbors. This will allow them to have a better quality of life by reducing their waiting times in public transport and is the possibility of greater progress for the entire communal territory”.

The commissioning of this extension of Line 6 is estimated for the year 2027, while the amount of investment amounts to US 196.9 million.



