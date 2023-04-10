Chile seeks to drastically reduce bus fare evasion
Authorities are pressuring Santiago’s bus operators to reduce fare evasion, while new measures, including incentives, are expected to be part of an upcoming bus fleet and operation tender, according to transport minister Juan Carlos Muñoz.
During Q1, authorities carried out 94,000 evasion-related inspections, 140% more than the same period of 2022. The inspections led to registering around 8,000 infractions, which entail fines of 1-5UTM (monthly tax units, 62,388-311,940 pesos (up to US$380)), Muñoz told journalists while presenting an anti-evasion campaign.
The campaign also includes an increase of up to 43% of bus stops which users may enter only after paying the fare. Half of the goal has already been achieved, Muñoz said.
Incentives for users who regularly pay fares are also being studied, alongside incentives for operators, which face currently sanctions if their drivers open the backdoors even though no passengers are exiting, facilitating evasion.
“[The upcoming tender] is an opportunity to improve services, to keep advancing on electromobility, to refine incentives, to achieve a bigger trust of services, the regularity of frequencies and evasion control,” Muñoz said in response to a question by BNamericas about the anti-evasion measures becoming part of the tenders.
Analyses suggested 40% of bus users evaded fares in 1Q22.
When asked if recent measures reduced evasion, Muñoz said the figures were tracked by an external agency, which will issue a report in June.
The new tender will add 850 buses and 115 routes to the system. Preliminary tender rules are expected to be submitted for review to the comptroller general at year-end.
A transport ministry source, requesting anonymity, told BNamericas that it has not been decided yet if separate tenders for bus fleet and route operation will be launched, as during the previous government.
