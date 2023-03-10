Chile to launch raft of roadworks, auditing tenders through April
Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) plans several auctions for roadworks contracts in March and April, although many are focused on auditing rather than operations.
The ministry’s roadworks office received most funds – 64.5bn pesos (US$81mn) – for February-April investments, according to documents from the ministry’s planning division.
Upcoming tenders
Cristo Redentor border pass widening phase 1 (69.3bn pesos): A tender is expected to be launched in April. A prequalification that began last June drew three bidders, though they still have to respond to the ministry’s queries, documents show. Works entail widening the 1.36km Caracoles tunnel, the main link with Argentina.
Arica y Parinacota road network conservation (17.7bn pesos for 2023-25): Tenders for four civil works linked to this program are scheduled for March. The biggest has a 4.4bn-peso budget and covers 32.6km of route A-191 in Arica y Parinacota region.
Atacama basic roads conservation (28bn pesos for 2023-25): Three contracts are expected to be auctioned this month, including a 5.3bn-peso contract covering a 33.4km section of route C-438 between the towns of Canto del Agua and Totoral.
The concessions office plans auctions for 13 consultancy contracts through April to support the financial auditing of concessions in place or about to be auctioned, such as the second concession of Araucanía region’s airport (US$85mn).
The office planned to auction consultancy contracts worth 53.9bn pesos in February-April.
No new concession tenders have been launched since the government term started in March 2022.
