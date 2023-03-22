Chile
News

Chile to open its first regional concessions office in Biobío

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Investment Highways - Roads Government program Public Investment Local Government Bridge Licensing & Concessions Public-private partnership (PPP) Regulator Hospital Legislation & Regulation Private Investment
The concessions office of Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) is set to open its first regional branch next month in the Biobío region, which currently has around US$4.4bn in planned and ongoing concession projects, daily Diario Concepción reported. 

The new agency will be able to develop initiatives independently that can later be added to the national concessions agenda.

José Oliveros, academic collaborator at Universidad de Concepción’s engineering faculty and coordinator of the public-private partnership sub-committee of infrastructure think-tank CPI, told BNamericas that he hopes that the new office will make key processes more efficient and accelerate existing projects.

"My expectation for this new office is that it will make the three most important processes more efficient, meaning conceptualizing new projects, how to manage projects so that they are carried out and how to operate existing projects," he said. 

However, he also underlined that this involves certain risks and said that sub-national offices should not be given too many powers to control concessions. 

“The ideal scenario would be to balance the capacities that can be created at the sub-national level through the regional governments and the inspection and centralized planning capacity of the central government,” he said.

Regional governors have previously called for greater participation in the concessions system, feeling that decisions were too centralized.

The projects in the Biobío’s current concessions portfolio include the following:

Industrial bridge (US$266mn, under construction)
Biobío hospital network (US$341mn, in preconstruction stage)
Concepción north access (US$430mn, tender scheduled for this year)
Pie de Monte highway (US$323mn, tender planned for this year)
Concepción electrocorridors (US$450mn, tender planned for 2025)

