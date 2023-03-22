Chile to open its first regional concessions office in Biobío
The concessions office of Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) is set to open its first regional branch next month in the Biobío region, which currently has around US$4.4bn in planned and ongoing concession projects, daily Diario Concepción reported.
The new agency will be able to develop initiatives independently that can later be added to the national concessions agenda.
José Oliveros, academic collaborator at Universidad de Concepción’s engineering faculty and coordinator of the public-private partnership sub-committee of infrastructure think-tank CPI, told BNamericas that he hopes that the new office will make key processes more efficient and accelerate existing projects.
"My expectation for this new office is that it will make the three most important processes more efficient, meaning conceptualizing new projects, how to manage projects so that they are carried out and how to operate existing projects," he said.
However, he also underlined that this involves certain risks and said that sub-national offices should not be given too many powers to control concessions.
“The ideal scenario would be to balance the capacities that can be created at the sub-national level through the regional governments and the inspection and centralized planning capacity of the central government,” he said.
Regional governors have previously called for greater participation in the concessions system, feeling that decisions were too centralized.
The projects in the Biobío’s current concessions portfolio include the following:
Industrial bridge (US$266mn, under construction)
Biobío hospital network (US$341mn, in preconstruction stage)
Concepción north access (US$430mn, tender scheduled for this year)
Pie de Monte highway (US$323mn, tender planned for this year)
Concepción electrocorridors (US$450mn, tender planned for 2025)
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Chile)
What's next for Chile’s US$750mn AVO II urban highway
The concessionaire still must sort out expropriations before beginning construction of the road.
Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production
BNamericas talks with Joel Moser, CEO of US-headquartered energy transition project developer First Ammonia, about developments in Latin America an...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Toro Bayo-Curiñanco Improvement on Route T-340, KM Section. 0.000-KM 18,086, Commune of Valdivia, Province of Valdivia, Region of the Rivers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Coastal Route Improvement, Villa Ukika Sector - Airport, Section DM 0,000 to DM 5,275,239, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antartica.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement W-883 Sector: Apeche - Crossing Route W-853 Queilen
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement CBI Crossing Route S-269; Gral López-Padre Las Casas; commune of Father Las Casas; Province of Cautín; Araucania region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route Y-290, Cueva Del Milodon Road, Section Dm 0,000 - DM 9,490,000, Ultima Esperanza Province, Magallanes Region and Chilean Antarctica
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route 7 Sector Hornopiren - Pichanco, Commune of Hualaihué. Section: Cholgo Bridge - Picpa Ramp Access
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route O-846, Sector El Laurel - Lota, Province of Concepción, Biobío Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Replacement Route G-150, Pan-American Sector -Lampa, Section KM 0,38 - KM 14,3, Province of Chacabuco, Metropolitan Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement Route 201-CH Sector Section B, Pellaifa - Liquiñe, DM. 0.000 - DM.17.387.546, Panguipulli Commune, Valdivia Province, Los Ríos Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: DLS Ingenieros Consultores Ltda. (DLS Ingenieros Consultores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: OHL Industrial Chile S.A. (OHL Industrial Chile)
-
OHL Industrial Chile, OHL Industrial's office for the country, was opened in 2010. OHL Industrial engages in the engineering and construction of large-scale turnkey industrial p...
- Company: Besalco S.A. (Besalco)
-
Chilean construction and engineering group Besalco S.A. (Besalco) is controlled by the Bezanilla-Saavedra family and was established in 1944. With operations in three countries,...
- Company: Bechtel Chile Ltda. (Bechtel Chile)
-
Bechtel Chile Ltda., the local unit of the US engineering and construction company, offers services to clients for the development, engineering, construction and administration ...
- Company: Corporación de Fomento de la Producción (Corfo) (Corfo)
-
Chilean state development agency Corfo administers a range of services and incentives designed to promote and help business investments in Chile. It promotes economic developmen...
- Company: WSP Chile S.A. (WSP Chile)
- Company: Golder Associates S.A. (Golder Associates Chile)
-
Golder Associates S.A., the Chilean subsidiary of Canada's Global Associate, provides consulting, design, and construction services in the specialist areas of earth, environment...
- Company: POCH by WSP (POCH)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Dirección General de Concesiones del Ministerio de Obras Públicas de la República de Chile (DGC Chile)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...