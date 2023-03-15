Chile's Codelco preparing for the next 50 years of copper production
The low total of 1.55Mt that Chile’s state copper miner Codelco produced last year "wasn't what we expected," chairman Máximo Pacheco said during a presentation at Universidad de Chile’s business school.
Pacheco attributed the disappointing output to maintenance, asset management and operational continuity problems rather than delays of structural projects.
Major failures occurred at the Andina Division's concentrator, the water reservoir that feeds the El Teniente concentrator and the main conveyor belt at Radomiro Tomic broke down, the executive said.
He highlighted that supervision and maintenance were interrupted during the pandemic years 2021 and 2022, but that Codelco had prioritized stabilizing production.
Moreover, declining ore grades require deeper digging and traveling longer distances at established assets, he said.
To address these problems, Codelco is developing the US$5.5bn Chuquicamata underground operation and the US$513mn new mine level at El Teniente, which will add “25km [of tunnels] per year at different levels and depths.”
The Rajo Inca open pit at Codelco's Salvador division in the qualification stage and will replace the underground mine from 2024. At Andina, work is being carried out to change the mine orientation and gain access to better grades, according to Pacheco.
“We've already consumed the ore for 50 years and from now on we're preparing for the next 50 years,” he said.
Global copper demand is expected to increase 67% through 2040, said Pacheco, highlighting that better production formulas must be created and exploration investments must be increased to ensure supply, in addition to greater use of technology and the creation of partnerships.
Social trust will be key. “If society doesn't trust our sector, it's very difficult for the State to engage and grant licenses for an activity whose social license is too compromised,” he said.
Codelco is building its first desalination plant, 17km from the city of Tocopilla. Initial capacity will be 900l/s and full capacity 1,600l/s. "It will be in operation by the end of 2025," Pacheco said.
With regard to competitiveness, Pacheco said that in good years, “US$20bn is being sold and Ebitda is US$10bn, or 50%, while [even] in bad years, US$13bn is being sold and Ebitda is 35%.”
Codelco is set to boost smelting capacity at Chuquicamata to ramp it up by 400,000t, Pacheco said in reply to a question by BNamericas about the effects of the closure of the Ventanas division's smelter.
"It's not possible that more than two-thirds of our exports are in concentrate," he said.
Chile accounts of 25% of global copper production and Codelco is an essential part of world supplies of the metal. In the last 50 years, the company has contributed US$142bn to the national economy, Pacheco said.
