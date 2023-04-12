Chile's Tarapacá land auction draws single bidder
An auction for three plots of government land in northern Chile’s Tarapacá region and earmarked for renewable energy projects attracted one bid.
The acreage, corresponding to process DEX 47, is being offered by the national assets ministry. An award decision is due by June 30.
Up for grabs were the 202ha Pampa Perdiz, the 19.8ha Salar Grande Sur and the 261ha Salar Grande plots.
The sole bidder was Cielpanel, which proposed a 6MW project at Salar Grande Sur with an associated investment window of 66 months.
Officials base award decisions on the concession payment offered, the size of the proposed project and the speed of investment. Contracts run for 40 years from the date of award.
ATACAMA
Ministry staff are also auctioning, via process DX 509, acreage in Atacama region south of Tarapacá, with award decisions due by June 19. The areas are the 1,660ha, seven-lot Llano Indio de Plata, the 93.1ha El Inca, the 56.7ha Llano de Varas, the 25.0ha Mina Los Colorados and the 1,140ha Diego de Almagro.
No bids were received for Llano Indio de Plata or El Inca. Celeo Redes Chile proposed a 400MW plant for Diego de Almagro over a 72-month investment window, while Mina Los Colorados drew two bids from Cielpanel (9MW, 65 months) and BESS Halcón 8 (16MW, 30 months).
ARICA Y PARINACOTA
The three-lot Cerro Chuño (68ha), three-lot Pampa Dos Cruces 2022 (90ha) and Pampa Chaca (120ha) in the far north Arica y Parinacota region are also being auctioned, via process DX 507, with award decisions due June 7.
BESS Halcón 7 submitted the only bid, involving a 42MW project at Cerro Chuño lot C, which would be developed over a 30-month period.
UPCOMING AUCTIONS
In terms of future auctions of government land concessions, a ministry portal lists one: the 930ha Pampa Camarones 2 in Arica y Parinacota.
ARGENTINE AUCTION
Meanwhile, in Argentina, an auction of transmission priority dispatch capacity corresponding to 1Q23 did not draw any bids chiefly on account of a lack of space on power lines, local media outlet Energía Estratégica reported. Stakeholder interest in a parallel process to award supply contracts in the regulated market was also a factor, it added.
Renewable power sector players have been calling on the government to bolster the grid to support the addition of new solar and wind plants.
Argentina is experiencing dispatch congestion, particularly in zones with abundant renewable energy resources.
Mendoza province’s energy company Emesa had issued a call for companies to present renewables projects in Q1 geared to the Mater term market, where large consumers contract power directly from generators, who, in turn, seek priority dispatch capacity for their output.
YPF Luz, formerly YPF Energía Eléctrica, is the power generation unit of Argentinean state corporation YPF. The company has an installed capacity of 1,819MW, with 99MW coming fr...
Argentine company SEMISA, part of local holding company Rovella Capital, provides services for the mining, oil and gas, and power industries. Its service portfolio includes wate...
Energía Argentina S.A. (formerly, Integración Energética Argentina S.A. or "IEASA") is a mixed-ownership government corporation that engages in the trading of electric power sup...
Wärtsilä Argentina S.A., local subsidiary of the Finnish multinational Wärtsilä, started operations in the South American country in 1997 and offers services and solutions for t...
Argentinian subsidiary of Swiss multinational ABB Limited providing technology and automation services for the electric, hydrocarbon and petrochemical sectors. Its main products...
Pecom Servicios Energía S.A. (PSE) es una empresa argentina fundada en 1947, con sede en Buenos Aires y presencia nacional que ofrece servicios de operación y mantenimiento, y s...
Argentina's Empresa Mendocina de Energía (EMESA) is a state-run energy producer involved in the hydrocarbon, renewable energy and electric distribution projects. Among its hydro...
