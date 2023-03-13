The Chinese government has made a large donation of construction equipment to Cuba to help advance infrastructure and tourism projects on the island and particularly to support works at airports.

The donation included nearly 100 pieces of machinery, including 25 dump trucks, 25 vibrocompactors, six front loaders, 26 generators with lighting for night operations, backhoe excavators and other equipment.

This will “allow the expansion of trade in Cuban airports and will boost the tourism industry,” China's ambassador to Cuba, Ma Hui, was quoted as saying during the donation ceremony by local paper Diario de Cuba.

The handover of the equipment was made at the offices of the engineering and construction firm ECOING 5, which will have its “construction capacity expanded and will positively impact the construction, reparation and maintenance of runways at the country’s airports and its highways,” according to Cuba's head negotiator for the donation, Alberto Fis.

The equipment will reportedly be used by various construction companies at airports including Varadero, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba, as well on highways across the country.