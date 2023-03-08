Telecommunications equipment provider Ciena is optimistic about the Latin American market thanks to ongoing investments in subsea cables, datacenters and new metropolitan network architecture in the region.

“We hope that investment in 2023 will be maintained in comparison with 2022,” Ciena's director of sales for Latin America, Carlos Hernández, told BNamericas.

Unlike previous years, where the biggest opportunities were in datacenters and submarine cables, Ciena is now beginning to see greater activity in access networks.

“Due to the different patterns of traffic we have now, it has to be satisfied with new architecture and technologies such as 5G,” emphasized Hernández, adding that one of the main opportunities for Ciena's business is in the reconfiguration of metropolitan networks with the aim of reducing the latency of new applications.

The pandemic altered traffic patterns on telecommunications networks and investments in fiber optics subsequently skyrocketed.

In addition, countries including Chile, Brazil and Mexico have already made significant advances in the deployment of 5G networks. New deployments are also expected this year as Latin American regulators make new portions of the radio spectrum available to the market.

"We're going to see the convergence of fixed networks with mobile networks and also convergence with optical networks," said the executive.

The company is even beginning to look at private networks as a growth opportunity.

SUBMARINE CABLES

In the area of international connections, Ciena expects growth of 34%-36% globally, with existing capacity doubling every two and a half years and "Latin America is not going to be excluded from this growth,” Hernández said.

Ciena has already closed several contracts with submarine cable operators in the region.

Last year, the company announced that it would install the GeoMesh Extreme solution to update the CFX-1 submarine cable between Colombia, the US and Jamaica, as well as the EWC cable, which links the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and the British Virgin Islands.

The company was also selected by Uruguayan company Dedicado to modernize its terrestrial and submarine infrastructure.

"There are submarine cables that are going to reach the end of their useful life in the coming years, so there will be more investment, both in the submarine area and in terminals," he underlined.

New submarine cables such as GigNet-1 and Firmina are expected to start operating this year. while the Caribbean Express, a new GoldData system in the Mexican Gulf and another recently announced by América Móvil and Telxius, which will connect the US with Guatemala, are also scheduled to start running in the coming years.

Ciena also expects to benefit from greater investment in data analytics, intelligence and automation software.

NEW PRODUCTS

The company has just launched two new products for WaveLogic 6 coherent fiber optic networks, which enable capacities of up to 1.6Tbps with a 50% reduction in power consumption compared with previous versions, in addition to spectrum and space efficiencies.

WaveLogic 6 Extreme and WaveLogic 6 Nano will be available from the first and second half of 2024, respectively.

The company has already begun trials of the technology with customers, although none have yet taken place in Latin America.

The Americas is Ciena's largest market, producing reported revenues of US$765mn for the firm in its fiscal first quarter, ended January 28, 2023. The region, which includes Latin America, accounted for 72.4% of the company's revenues in the period.