Claro Colombia secures certification for Triara datacenter
América Móvil's Claro Colombia received network reliability certification for its Triara datacenter on the Bogotá-Medellín highway from the International Computer Room Experts Association (ICREA).
This is the ninth consecutive year that ICREA renews the high security, high available quality assurance (HSHA-WCQA) level 5 label for the site, Claro said in a statement.
According to ICREA, the standard guarantees that a datacenter has reliability and security rates of 99.999%. The highest classification, level 6, certifies 99.9999% availability assurance.
Triara also has ICREA’s Eco II environmental compliance seal related to savings of water, power and CO2 emissions.
The datacenter also has the ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 90001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 45001:2018, ISO14001:2015, PCI-DSS, and SAP partner certification, according to the telco.
According to Claro, around 80% of Colombia's financial services industry uses the Triara datacenter.
The site was also chosen by Oracle to host its Colombian cloud region. Last October, Claro announced US$25mn investments at Triara for infrastructure adaptation to accommodate Oracle's cloud.
The agreement also included the migration of more than 100 on-premise servers for mission-critical processes (including billing) from Claro to Oracle's cloud infrastructure.
Claro has three other datacenters in Colombia: one in Bogotá, a 2019-activated Medellín datacenter, and a site in Barranquilla.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Colombia)
Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply
The agreement secures at least 600MW of total power for Scala’s Tamboré hyperscale campus, in Brazil’s São Paulo state, and almost 1GW for other Br...
LatAm ICT financing, investment watch
BNamericas presents an overview of the main sector news.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Second Cloud Region in Chile
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Holland & Knight Colombia S.A.S
- Company: Axess Networks
- Company: InterNexa S.A.
-
Internexa is a company dedicated to carrier-of-carriers service and the energy sector. It has close to 49,000 km of fiber optic network in Latin America. It serves operators tha...
- Company: Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P. (ETB)
-
Colombian state telco Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (ETB) provides mobile, TV, fiber optics, local and long distance telephony, internet and data storage services. The...
- Company: Columbus Networks de Colombia, Ltda. (Cable & Wireless Networks Colombia)
-
Cable & Wireless Networks is a fiber optic operator with operations in North America, the Caribbean, Central America and the Andean region of South America. The company has a po...
- Company: Skynet de Colombia S.A. E.S.P. (SkyNet de Colombia)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: MVM Ingeniería de Software
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: WOM Colombia S.A.S. (WOM Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...