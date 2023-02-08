Colombia
Claro Colombia secures certification for Triara datacenter

Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Claro Colombia secures certification for Triara datacenter

América Móvil's Claro Colombia received network reliability certification for its Triara datacenter on the Bogotá-Medellín highway from the International Computer Room Experts Association (ICREA).

This is the ninth consecutive year that ICREA renews the high security, high available quality assurance (HSHA-WCQA) level 5 label for the site, Claro said in a statement.

According to ICREA, the standard guarantees that a datacenter has reliability and security rates of 99.999%. The highest classification, level 6, certifies 99.9999% availability assurance.

Triara also has ICREA’s Eco II environmental compliance seal related to savings of water, power and CO2 emissions.

The datacenter also has the ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 90001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 45001:2018, ISO14001:2015, PCI-DSS, and SAP partner certification, according to the telco.

According to Claro, around 80% of Colombia's financial services industry uses the Triara datacenter.

The site was also chosen by Oracle to host its Colombian cloud region. Last October, Claro announced US$25mn investments at Triara for infrastructure adaptation to accommodate Oracle's cloud.

The agreement also included the migration of more than 100 on-premise servers for mission-critical processes (including billing) from Claro to Oracle's cloud infrastructure.

Claro has three other datacenters in Colombia: one in Bogotá, a 2019-activated Medellín datacenter, and a site in Barranquilla. 

