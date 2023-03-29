Although cloud use has increased in Brazil in recent years, most companies in the country, especially larger ones, continue preferring to run their most critical applications in traditional and on-premise IT environments.

This helps explain why only half of these companies contract datacenters under the hosting and colocation models.

This is one of the main findings of IDC Brasil’s Indicator of Excellence in Technology and Innovation (Inexti) study, carried out by the research group for Oi Soluções, the B2B unit of Brazilian telco Oi.

To obtain this data, IDC interviewed executives responsible for IT procurement/hiring from 200 mid-sized and large Brazilian companies from a range of verticals in 3Q22. The main results were presented at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the study, some 85% of the organizations surveyed have their own datacenters on-premise (at their own headquarters, offices or facilities) for their servers and applications.

That figure has changed little since the last survey in 2021, when 84% claimed to have these structures in-house.

Around 40% of the companies claimed to have hired a datacenter under the hosting model for their IT infrastructures, with 12% saying they use datacenters for colocation.

Simply put, with hosting a company does not actually own the server, but rather rents it and the space to store it from a datacenter provider. With colocation, however, the company owns its servers and has full control over them while storing the equipment at a host's datacenter.

As more than one answer was possible, the data confirm that many companies have opted for a hybrid model, with part of their data kept under their own management and structures, and part running in a datacenter company.

In fact, in 2021, 49% of the companies interviewed used the hybrid model (on-premise and cloud). In this second edition of the study, that figure rose to 62%.

“Despite the growth of the cloud, many companies, for different reasons, still maintain infrastructure on-premise, although the hybrid and multi-cloud environment [use of more than one cloud solution] has grown exponentially,” said Luciano Saboia, telecommunications and ICT markets manager at IDC Brasil, during the presentation.

The outlook remains positive, however.

In a separate study, IDC Predictions Brazil 2023, the research firm projected that cloud spending (Infrastructure as a Service and Platform as a Service) would surpass US$4.5bn in Brazil this year, which would be 41% more than in 2022.

HYBRID, MULTI-CLOUD AND CHALLENGES

With multi-cloud, around 45% of the companies surveyed by IDC for Oi said they had one or more public cloud services hired, up from 27% in 2021.

At the same time, some 46% reported using a private cloud service hired on-premise, up from 31% in 2021, and 34% had a private cloud hosted by a provider (up from 20%).

The challenges cited by companies for moving to the cloud include issues related to connectivity (39%), difficulty in predicting costs (38%) and the lack of technical cloud skills, including among their workforce (20%). Again, more than one answer was possible.

Despite this, 61% of the companies surveyed stated that at least some of their most critical applications were either running or in the process of running in the cloud.

The study indicates that, at least for the past year, cloud adoption per se was not the chief IT priority for companies.

Asked about investments made in the 12 months prior to the survey, most companies cited the reinforcement of cybersecurity resources, investments to comply with Brazil's LGPD data protection law, and technologies to enable remote or hybrid work.

Overall, based on the pillars of information security, cloud adoption and modernization of IT infrastructure and services applied to business, Inexti 2022 showed that, on a scale of 0 to 100, the average score of Brazilian companies was 52.1.

This represents an evolution compared to the average score of 48 calculated in the 2021 survey.