CNE highlights progress of commitments of the short-term market committee
PRESS RELEASE from CNE
March 16, 2023
Within the framework of the public-private dialogue table, which analyzed the current state of the Short-Term Market, the National Energy Commission (CNE) highlighted the progress made by the proposals put forward in this work instance, among which is the publication of a quarterly report of reasoned analysis of non-conformities, which was published by the National Electricity Coordinator .
The request for this report, by the CNE to the National Electricity Coordinator, is one of the market monitoring instruments proposed in the sub-topic of guarantees, in what refers to the chain of payments in the short-term market.
Results
The published document contains a summary of non-conformities due to unpaid invoices in force in the short-term market, which are entered into the Payment Portal platform, and their evolution within the quarter from October 2022 to December 2022.
In its first issuance, a decrease in the evolution of the total debt was verified, going from 291 to 217 debtors between October and December of last year, as well as in the amount of debt, from $13,641 million to $6,663 million in the same period.
The Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, highlighted this progress: "This is very good news because it shows the beginning of a set of concrete measures that will be adopted and that are also a reflection of collaborative work."
The publication of the report was also valued by the Executive Secretary of the CNE, Marco Antonio Mancilla, since "it reflects the concretion of the first measures proposed in a public-private table, where collaboration and the spirit of finding solutions to certain situations prevailed. in the short-term market.
“We will continue advancing on the schedule of measures defined in this instance and that is public knowledge. In fact, the CNE is already working on modifications to the bases of the next supply bidding process for regulated customers, so that, within the current legal framework, they can account for the new circumstances in which the electricity market is developing. said the sectoral authority.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Chile permitting roundup: US$440mn in solar PV, energy storage hybrid projects
Interest in energy storage is growing as the focus sharpens on ways to inject power from renewables when generation falls and marginal costs climb.
Spotlight: Chilean generator Colbún’s renewables, green hydrogen push
The company is expanding its renewables footprint – chiefly via mammoth wind park Horizonte – and working on plans to ride the green hydrogen wave ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cormorán photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Ceibo solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Oro y Cielo solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Lomas de Taltal wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Pauna Solar photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Mila del Verano Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Loncualhue wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Leyda Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Chiloé wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Earth Archaeological Chile
- Company: Parque Solar Llanos de Marañón SpA
- Company: Empresas Copec S.A. (Empresas Copec)
-
Empresas Copec S.A. is a Chilean industrial holding company organized into two business areas: energy – including liquid fuel distribution, electric power generation, liquefied ...
- Company: EDP Renewables Chile
- Company: Sociedad Austral de Electricidad S.A. (Saesa) (Sociedad Austral de Electricidad (Saesa))
-
Sociedad Austral de Electricidad (Saesa) is a Chilean company focused in power distribution in southern Chile, mainly in regions La Araucanía (IX) and Los Lagos (X), where it ha...
- Company: Inkia Energy SpA (Inkia Energy Chile)
-
Inkia Energy Chile is the local subsidiary of Peruvian firm Inkia Energy Inc., which acquires, develops, and operates power generation and distribution projects. Inkia Energy Ch...
- Company: Energía Llaima SpA (Energía Llaima)
-
Energía Llaima, a Chilean energy company, is backed by experienced investors who have "assumed the new challenges of national energy development." Energía Llaima is working to i...
- Company: 3M Chile S.A. (3M Chile)
-
3M Chile is the local subsidiary of the diversified global technology company 3M, which operates in four business units: security and industry, transportation and electronics, h...