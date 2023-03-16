PRESS RELEASE from CNE

March 16, 2023

Within the framework of the public-private dialogue table, which analyzed the current state of the Short-Term Market, the National Energy Commission (CNE) highlighted the progress made by the proposals put forward in this work instance, among which is the publication of a quarterly report of reasoned analysis of non-conformities, which was published by the National Electricity Coordinator .

The request for this report, by the CNE to the National Electricity Coordinator, is one of the market monitoring instruments proposed in the sub-topic of guarantees, in what refers to the chain of payments in the short-term market.

Results

The published document contains a summary of non-conformities due to unpaid invoices in force in the short-term market, which are entered into the Payment Portal platform, and their evolution within the quarter from October 2022 to December 2022.

In its first issuance, a decrease in the evolution of the total debt was verified, going from 291 to 217 debtors between October and December of last year, as well as in the amount of debt, from $13,641 million to $6,663 million in the same period.

The Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, highlighted this progress: "This is very good news because it shows the beginning of a set of concrete measures that will be adopted and that are also a reflection of collaborative work."

The publication of the report was also valued by the Executive Secretary of the CNE, Marco Antonio Mancilla, since "it reflects the concretion of the first measures proposed in a public-private table, where collaboration and the spirit of finding solutions to certain situations prevailed. in the short-term market.

“We will continue advancing on the schedule of measures defined in this instance and that is public knowledge. In fact, the CNE is already working on modifications to the bases of the next supply bidding process for regulated customers, so that, within the current legal framework, they can account for the new circumstances in which the electricity market is developing. said the sectoral authority.