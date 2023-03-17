This is an automated translation of the original press release published in Portuguese.



By the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME)

March 17, 2023

The National Council for Energy Policy (CNPE) approved, this Friday (17/3), during the first meeting of the collegiate in the current management, the resolution that approved the increase to 12% of the mixture of biodiesel with diesel sold in Brazil from April of this year. In addition to the chairman of the Council, Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira, the meeting was attended by the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin and president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who highlighted the relevance of the Council and praised the construction of the guidelines and the referral given by the collegiate chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy.

The proposal approved by the board establishes that the addition of biodiesel in the composition of diesel will increase by two percentage points from April this year, going from the current level of 10% (blend B10) to 12% (blend B12). The standard provides that the content will be increased to 13% (B13 mixture) in April 2024, to 14% (B14 mixture) in April 2025 and to 15% (B15 mixture) in April 2026.

“This measure that we approved today offers security and predictability to the sector, encourages the generation of jobs and investments in the area of biofuels and contributes to the reduction of imports. The decision rescues the National Program for the Production and Use of Biodiesel and reinforces the national energy transition strategy, under the leadership of President Lula, and contributes to consolidating Brazil as one of the largest producers of biofuels in the world,” highlighted Minister Silveira.

The date for entry into force of the above contents may be brought forward based on an assessment by the CNPE of aspects related to the supply and demand of biodiesel, as well as its economic impacts. According to Minister Alexandre Silveira, the estimate is that national production of biodiesel will go from the current 6.3 billion liters per year to more than 10 billion liters per year between 2023 and 2026. In addition, a reduction in imports of 1 billion liters is foreseen in diesel oil in 2023 and 4 billion liters in 2026.

Family farming

With the objective of guaranteeing a growing increase in family farming in the North, Northeast and semi-arid regions of the country, the CNPE established goals for the effective value destined to the promotion and acquisitions from the Social Biofuel Seal Program of at least 10% in 2024; 15% in 2025; and 20% from 2026. To regulate the measure, the collegiate set a period of one hundred and twenty days for the publication of an Interministerial Ordinance by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture.