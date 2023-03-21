Cobre Panamá to contribute 1% to GDP growth with new agreement, says minister
Panama’s GDP is set to grow 5% this year and the agreement with Canadian copper miner First Quantum is expected to contribute one percentage point of that figure, economy and finance minister Héctor Alexander said.
Alexander was speaking to local media after IDB's board of governors' meeting in Panama City on Monday, where the development bank indicated that it foresees lower growth for the region of 1% in 2023.
"If you look at the growth of the region and the estimates, it is generally below that of Panama. We’re growing more than the region. This year we’re going to grow 5%, obviously considering external factors," the official said.
"Just the agreement we have with [First Quantum subsidiary] Minerá Panama, once perfected, can represent 1% of GDP growth," Alexander said.
On March 8, First Quantum and the Panamanian government agreed to draft terms of the new concession agreement for the US$10bn Cobre Panamá mine after months of wrangling over a new operating contract.
The concession can be extended for 20 years and the contract guarantees minimum income of US$375mn a year for the State.
That same week, Reuters reported that Panama’s maritime authority lifted the suspension of the company's operations at the port of Punta Rincón, which First Quantum uses to export copper concentrate from Cobre Panamá.
Negotiations on a new contract started after the supreme court ruled in 2018 that a 1990s law under which the original concession was granted was unconstitutional.
Panama's trade and industry minister, Federico Alfaro, said in a separate interview with Reuters that he is confident the contract agreed with the miner will receive pending approvals from local authorities.
The draft contract is subject to a 30-day public consultation process and approval by the cabinet, the comptroller general and the national assembly.
Cobre Panamá started production in June 2019. In 2022 it reported copper output of 350,438t. The open pit mine contributes about 5% of the country's GDP and accounts for about 75% of Panama’s exports of goods, according to company data.
IDB projections
IDB’s macroeconomic report presented on Monday by the bank’s chief economist Eric Parrado forecasts growth of 1% for Latin America in 2023, in a context of high interest rates and inflation, and rules out contagion or an extension of the recent banking crisis in the US.
Parrado stressed that Panama is one of the most dynamic economies in the region.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Panama)
Miners pushing ahead with Central America gold growth plans
Mining and exploration companies outline progress at a string of Central American gold projects as they look to cash in from a recent surge in prices.
First Quantum Minerals Announces Pricing and Upsizing of US$1.5bn Offering
The original offering amount of the Notes of $1,000 million has been increased to $1,500 million.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Caballo Blanco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Palcacandha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
21 hours ago
- Project: Cerro Rayas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Rio Grande (NOA Lithium Brines)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Oko
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Ana Paula
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Salobo IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Filo del Sol
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Adaptation of Mining Works for Operational Continuity of Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas (CMLB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: San Javier
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Angel Gold S.A.S.
- Company: Kuya Silver Corporation (Kuya Silver)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Compañía Minera Pangea S.A. de C.V. (Compañía Minera Pangea)
-
Minera Pangea S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of US-based miner McEwen Mining Inc., is a Mexican mining company that wholly owns El Gallo 1 gold-silver open-pit mine (previously know...
- Company: InvestChile (InvestChile - Agencia de Promoción de la Inversión Extranjera)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: SLM Mining Services
- Company: AngloGold Ashanti Colombia S.A. (AngloGold Ashanti Colombia)
-
AngloGold Ashanti Colombia S.A., formerly Sociedad Kedahda S.A. until 2007, is a subsidiary of the South African gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti Limited. The company was e...
- Company: Liex S.A. (Liex)
-
Liex S.A. (Liex) is a wholly owned Argentinean subsidiary of Neo Lithium Corp. Liex owns the Tres Quebradas (3Q) lithium carbonate project, which encompasses 28.900ha of salt la...