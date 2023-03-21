Panama
Cobre Panamá to contribute 1% to GDP growth with new agreement, says minister

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Panama’s GDP is set to grow 5% this year and the agreement with Canadian copper miner First Quantum is expected to contribute one percentage point of that figure, economy and finance minister Héctor Alexander said.

Alexander was speaking to local media after IDB's board of governors' meeting in Panama City on Monday, where the development bank indicated that it foresees lower growth for the region of 1% in 2023.

"If you look at the growth of the region and the estimates, it is generally below that of Panama. We’re growing more than the region. This year we’re going to grow 5%, obviously considering external factors," the official said.

"Just the agreement we have with [First Quantum subsidiary] Minerá Panama, once perfected, can represent 1% of GDP growth," Alexander said.

On March 8, First Quantum and the Panamanian government agreed to draft terms of the new concession agreement for the US$10bn Cobre Panamá mine after months of wrangling over a new operating contract.

The concession can be extended for 20 years and the contract guarantees minimum income of US$375mn a year for the State.

That same week, Reuters reported that Panama’s maritime authority lifted the suspension of the company's operations at the port of Punta Rincón, which First Quantum uses to export copper concentrate from Cobre Panamá.

Negotiations on a new contract started after the supreme court ruled in 2018 that a 1990s law under which the original concession was granted was unconstitutional. 

Panama's trade and industry minister, Federico Alfaro, said in a separate interview with Reuters that he is confident the contract agreed with the miner will receive pending approvals from local authorities.

The draft contract is subject to a 30-day public consultation process and approval by the cabinet, the comptroller general and the national assembly.

Cobre Panamá started production in June 2019. In 2022 it reported copper output of 350,438t. The open pit mine contributes about 5% of the country's GDP and accounts for about 75% of Panama’s exports of goods, according to company data.

IDB projections

IDB’s macroeconomic report presented on Monday by the bank’s chief economist Eric Parrado forecasts growth of 1% for Latin America in 2023, in a context of high interest rates and inflation, and rules out contagion or an extension of the recent banking crisis in the US.

Parrado stressed that Panama is one of the most dynamic economies in the region.

