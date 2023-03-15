Chile
News

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Lithium Public-private partnership (PPP) Lithium Carbonate Lithium Electrolyte Public Investment Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Lithium Hydroxide
Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Lithium exploration at Chile’s Salar de Maricunga, Atacama region, has yielded positive results, as state miner Codelco is preparing to develop the business.

“We have the assets, the rights, the approved environmental impact statement and the exploration plan coming to an end this year. From there we are going to define the business model,” chairman Máximo Pacheco said at an event organized by Universidad de Chile’s business school.

Codelco has invested US$15mn since last year to collect hydrogeological data and evaluate resources in the brine. To date, more than 1,300m of drilling has been carried out and results suggest "a promising future for the company," Pacheco said on social media.

The drilling campaign was key, as it verified that Maricunga is the second best salt flat in Chile in terms of lithium concentration, after the Salar de Atacama.

In line with government plans to mine lithium through public-private partnerships, Pacheco said a lithium alliance with a private company is possible.

Last week, Pacheco and CEO André Sougarret met with the CEO of Japan’s Marubeni, Masumi Kakinoki. Marubeni is building Codelco’s first desalination plant, which will supply the Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral and Salvador (Inca open pit) operations.

However, Marubeni also holds interests in Minera Centinela, Antucoya and Los Pelambres, in addition to various metals, chemicals and mineral projects, and car selling operations, making it an ideal partner in the lithium segment.

While copper is key for the global energy transition, lithium's energy storage capacity is still unrivaled.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Chile minister reiterates public ownership of lithium

Mining minister Marcela Hernando told a radio broadcaster that public ownership will not be transferrable and confirmed that the planned lithium po...

Con más de 25.000 asistentes comienza convención minera PDAC en Canadá

Con más de 25.000 asistentes comienza convención minera PDAC en Canadá

Al evento asisten representantes de la minería chilena. El ministerio de minería y el Centro de Estudios del Cobre (Cesco) dictarán seminarios sobr...

Undersecretary Kracht values the presence of mining solution providers at PDAC 2023

Undersecretary Kracht values the presence of mining solution providers at PDAC 2023

Thiess seals US$100mn mining services deal for Chile's Llano copper mine

Thiess seals US$100mn mining services deal for Chile's Llano copper mine

How mining companies are tackling the challenge of energy efficiency

How mining companies are tackling the challenge of energy efficiency

BHP launches call for clean energy solutions in passenger transport

BHP launches call for clean energy solutions in passenger transport

SQM to invest US$1.4bn to increase lithium production

SQM to invest US$1.4bn to increase lithium production

Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, Patagonia Gold, GR Silver and more

Junior exploration roundup: Vizsla, Patagonia Gold, GR Silver and more

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: SalfaCorp S.A.  (SalfaCorp)
  • SalfaCorp, Chile's largest construction firm, is engaged in the development and management of engineering, construction and assembly projects, and the investment in commercial r...
  • Company: Icafal S.A.
  • Established in 1981, Icafal S.A. is a Chilean engineering firm which offers services in civil works, road works, concessions, construction and real estate development. The compa...
  • Company: BNamericas
  • Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
  • Company: Basalto Drilling SpA  (Basalto Drilling)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Empresas Copec S.A.  (Empresas Copec)
  • Empresas Copec S.A. is a Chilean industrial holding company organized into two business areas: energy – including liquid fuel distribution, electric power generation, liquefied ...
  • Company: Vecchiola S.A.  (Vecchiola)
  • Chile's Vecchiola S.A. provides engineering, construction, production, evaluation and equipment-leasing services to the mining, construction and energy industries. It is involve...

Latest news

For Chile business sector, tax reform 'didn’t encourage savings or investment'

For Chile business sector, tax reform 'didn’t encourage savings or investment'

Ecuador set to sign pre-feasibility study contracts for 5 highways

Ecuador set to sign pre-feasibility study contracts for 5 highways

Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

How Brazil’s BNDES plans to double its lending

How Brazil’s BNDES plans to double its lending