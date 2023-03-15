Lithium exploration at Chile’s Salar de Maricunga, Atacama region, has yielded positive results, as state miner Codelco is preparing to develop the business.

“We have the assets, the rights, the approved environmental impact statement and the exploration plan coming to an end this year. From there we are going to define the business model,” chairman Máximo Pacheco said at an event organized by Universidad de Chile’s business school.

Codelco has invested US$15mn since last year to collect hydrogeological data and evaluate resources in the brine. To date, more than 1,300m of drilling has been carried out and results suggest "a promising future for the company," Pacheco said on social media.

The drilling campaign was key, as it verified that Maricunga is the second best salt flat in Chile in terms of lithium concentration, after the Salar de Atacama.

In line with government plans to mine lithium through public-private partnerships, Pacheco said a lithium alliance with a private company is possible.

Last week, Pacheco and CEO André Sougarret met with the CEO of Japan’s Marubeni, Masumi Kakinoki. Marubeni is building Codelco’s first desalination plant, which will supply the Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral and Salvador (Inca open pit) operations.

However, Marubeni also holds interests in Minera Centinela, Antucoya and Los Pelambres, in addition to various metals, chemicals and mineral projects, and car selling operations, making it an ideal partner in the lithium segment.

While copper is key for the global energy transition, lithium's energy storage capacity is still unrivaled.