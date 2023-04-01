Chile's state-owned copper giant Codelco is set to launch an austerity plan until 2027 after obtaining meager results last year, with production of fine copper sliding 10.7% to 1.4Mt and pre-tax profits down 62.9% to US$2.75bn.

Lower ore grades at the Ministro Hales Division, drops in recovery rates at the concentrator plants in the Chuquicamata and El Teniente divisions, high costs of inputs and operational continuity problems in its smelters and refineries triggered a review to cut expenditure.

“It has been a complicated year in terms of production, costs and generation of pre-tax profits, which has challenged us to find ways to improve our future performance,” CEO André Sougarret said in a press conference on Friday.

All the investment projects in the firm's portfolio will be reviewed with the aim of cutting costs and solutions will also be sought to optimize operations and pave the way to boosting production to 1.7Mt by 2030, with the review including Codelco's stakes in El Abra and Anglo American Sur, said the executive.

The company is also looking to prepare for the next 50 years of copper production.

Codelco's direct costs (C1) increased 24.6% to US$1.654/lb last year, due to lower production of copper and by-products, and the higher input prices, which rose "41% for electricity and 71% in the case of diesel," said Sougarret.

The firm's net cathode costs (C3) also climbed 22.5% to US$2.825/lb for similar reasons, although they were offset slightly by lower non-operating expenses.

Codelco's financial contributions to the State treasury plunged 58.7% to US$2.30bn last year, according to the company's presentation.

However, as one of the highlights of 2022, the company pointed to an agreement signed with the government, which will allow it to invest 30% of its profits in its own operations each year.

it also highlighted the closure of the Ventanas smelter due to pollution. When asked by BNamericas what the company's strategy was to solve the problem of the resulting lower smelting capacity, Sougarret said that it will be recovered through improvements to the Caletones smelter in O'Higgins region and increased maintenance on two units of the Chuquicamata smelter in the Antofagasta region.

Works have already started on the Chuquicamata smelter, such as the upgrade of the "flash furnace that will allow capacity to be increased from 1,170,000t/y from 700,000t/y, he added.

With the company's maximum investments put at US$4.13bn, Codelco's production guidance for this year is similar to its output in 2022.