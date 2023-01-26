Colombia
Published: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Studies are due to begin this half for Colombia’s planned high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line.

To this end, the country’s non-conventional energies and efficient energy management fund Fenoge has issued a call for quotations for consultancy work to define the project’s technical specifications.

BNamericas previously reported that the government allocated funds to carry out the studies, which will take six months.

According to preliminary information, the 600kV project would run 850km from the Colectora 2 substation in La Guajira department to the 500kV Primavera substation in Santander department.

The line would help dispatch production from wind and solar plants to the national interconnected grid.

Fenoge is controlled by the energy and mines ministry.

