Colombia advances high-voltage line project
Studies are due to begin this half for Colombia’s planned high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line.
To this end, the country’s non-conventional energies and efficient energy management fund Fenoge has issued a call for quotations for consultancy work to define the project’s technical specifications.
BNamericas previously reported that the government allocated funds to carry out the studies, which will take six months.
According to preliminary information, the 600kV project would run 850km from the Colectora 2 substation in La Guajira department to the 500kV Primavera substation in Santander department.
The line would help dispatch production from wind and solar plants to the national interconnected grid.
Fenoge is controlled by the energy and mines ministry.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia urged not to forsake hydro, gas-fired power
The government's transition roadmap includes a plan to create energy districts that will promote solar, wind and biomass to generate electricity.
The industries driving Colombia's power demand growth
From January to November, Colombian energy consumption reached 70.21TWh, up from 67.69TWh in the first 11 months of 2021.
