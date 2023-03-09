Colombia declares Medellín-Bogotá train of strategic interest
A 360km high-speed train between Medellín and Bogotá has been declared of strategic interest.
Local media quoted Antioquia governor Aníbal Gaviria as saying that the relevant studies are being carried out by Promotora del Ferrocarril de Antioquia.
An investment estimate has not yet been provided.
The line is expected to run in parallel to the highway linking both cities, but would also connect Medellín’s center and east.
The train is part of the Visión Férrea Antioquia 2020-50 plan, while the central government is also planning to boost cargo and passenger train lines.
