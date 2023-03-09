Colombia plans to invest 300bn pesos (US$63mn) in connectivity and digital initiatives this year as part of the government’s plan to take connectivity to 85% of the country in the next four years, ICT minister Sandra Milena Urrutia said during the Andina Link event.

Of this total, 141bn pesos will be channeled to neutral networks and 92bn pesos to a connectivity project called community connectivity zones for peace, according to Milena Urrutia.

The government also plans to disburse another 50bn pesos to promote the development of new technologies, 30bn pesos for trunk fiber networks and 11bn pesos in credit aimed at small and medium-sized internet service providers (ISPs).

The authorities also plan to strengthen and professionalize ISPs in order to help them participate in public tenders.

"I invite my dear ISPs to register in our ICT registry, because if we have information, we can focus the resources and help them to formalize so they can win projects," the minister said during the Andina Link event.

According to Milena Urrutia, 2,000 rural digital zones will be installed to connect small municipalities and benefit local populations and indigenous communities, among others.

With respect to trunk networks, the project involves the development of "alternative connectivity networks" in departments that require improvements in service quality.

And finally, as regards new technologies, the government's intended goal is to support entrepreneurship in emerging technologies, with a focus on clean energy.

PRIVATE BOOST

The country should also soon receive important private sector support for the expansion of connectivity.

José Juan Haro, Telefónica's director of regulation and wholesale business for Latin America, told BNamericas last month that the Spanish group is preparing to take the internet for all (IpT) collaborative mobile internet coverage project to Colombia.

IpT was created by Telefónica del Perú, Meta, IDB Invest and CAF to close Peru's digital divide by providing connectivity in rural environments. It works as a rural mobile operator, installing telecom infrastructure and offering the network on a wholesale basis.

“We have the business case set up in Colombia. We're interested in investors and we've spoken with the government to discuss our vision on the subject. We are ready,” Haro said.

Colombia had 8.56mn fixed internet accesses as of end-June 2022, up 3.2% year-on-year, according to the latest data from regulator CRC.

By the end of September, the country had 32.9mn 4G connections, 16.3% more than 12 months earlier and representing 84.1% of total mobile internet accesses.