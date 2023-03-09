Colombia earmarks US$60mn for connectivity, digital initiatives in 2023
Colombia plans to invest 300bn pesos (US$63mn) in connectivity and digital initiatives this year as part of the government’s plan to take connectivity to 85% of the country in the next four years, ICT minister Sandra Milena Urrutia said during the Andina Link event.
Of this total, 141bn pesos will be channeled to neutral networks and 92bn pesos to a connectivity project called community connectivity zones for peace, according to Milena Urrutia.
The government also plans to disburse another 50bn pesos to promote the development of new technologies, 30bn pesos for trunk fiber networks and 11bn pesos in credit aimed at small and medium-sized internet service providers (ISPs).
The authorities also plan to strengthen and professionalize ISPs in order to help them participate in public tenders.
"I invite my dear ISPs to register in our ICT registry, because if we have information, we can focus the resources and help them to formalize so they can win projects," the minister said during the Andina Link event.
According to Milena Urrutia, 2,000 rural digital zones will be installed to connect small municipalities and benefit local populations and indigenous communities, among others.
With respect to trunk networks, the project involves the development of "alternative connectivity networks" in departments that require improvements in service quality.
And finally, as regards new technologies, the government's intended goal is to support entrepreneurship in emerging technologies, with a focus on clean energy.
PRIVATE BOOST
The country should also soon receive important private sector support for the expansion of connectivity.
José Juan Haro, Telefónica's director of regulation and wholesale business for Latin America, told BNamericas last month that the Spanish group is preparing to take the internet for all (IpT) collaborative mobile internet coverage project to Colombia.
IpT was created by Telefónica del Perú, Meta, IDB Invest and CAF to close Peru's digital divide by providing connectivity in rural environments. It works as a rural mobile operator, installing telecom infrastructure and offering the network on a wholesale basis.
“We have the business case set up in Colombia. We're interested in investors and we've spoken with the government to discuss our vision on the subject. We are ready,” Haro said.
Colombia had 8.56mn fixed internet accesses as of end-June 2022, up 3.2% year-on-year, according to the latest data from regulator CRC.
By the end of September, the country had 32.9mn 4G connections, 16.3% more than 12 months earlier and representing 84.1% of total mobile internet accesses.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Colombia)
Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services
The international context with the war in Ukraine and the geopolitical tensions between the US and China have breathed new life into nearshoring.
American Tower expecting to build close to 300 sites in LatAm in 2023
The tower company also projects over US$130mn in settlement payments between 2022 and 2023 from Telefónica in Mexico, as well as from Nextel in Bra...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: BG2 Data Center (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Antarctic Scientific Hub (Antarctic Submarine Cable)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Oracle Colombia
- Company: Mintrace Colombia
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Esri Colombia SAS (Esri Colombia)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Softtek Renovation Ltda. (Softtek Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Ministerio de Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones de la República de Colombia (MinTIC Colombia)
-
The information communications technology ministry is responsible for planning, regulation and control of telecommunications, computer and telematics, value-added, postal and sp...
- Company: Desarrolladora de Zonas Francas S.A.
- Company: Avantel S.A.S. (Avantel Colombia)
-
Avantel, incorporated in May 1996, is a Colombian telecoms operator providing digital trunking services using Motorola's IDEN technology. It has a presence in 20 Colombian citie...
- Company: CTN Global Colombia Ltda. (CTN Global)
-
CTN Global is a Colombian business consulting company dedicated to the commercialization and implementation of business management software that serves the markets of the Iberia...
- Company: Electrificadora del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. (Electricaribe)
-
Electrificadora del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. (Electricaribe) engages in electric power distribution and trading in Colombia. The firm serves 2,5 million residential, industrial and co...