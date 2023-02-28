Colombian development bank FDN is working on structuring a public-private partnership for the US$334mn La Dorada-Chiriguaná freight rail corridor.

The concession for the line that connects the interior of the country with the Caribbean region will be for 10 years. The project includes the construction of an administrative building, a cargo transfer center in the municipality of La Dorada, maintenance of the infrastructure and rolling stock, and a new traffic control system.

According to infrastructure agency ANI, the concession should be awarded in the first half of 2024.

The 522km line is mainly used for transporting construction materials such as cement, steel, raw materials for the manufacture of ceramics and paper, coffee, cocoa, fertilizers and food products.

***

Transport minister Guillermo Reyes announced an investment of 774bn pesos (US$162mn) in eight tourism-focused airports as part of the fourth and fifth generation of projects, along with tertiary roads.

The plan is also to allocate 230bn pesos this year to small airports.

In addition, Reyes said the government has investment plans for larger airports, including those serving Rionegro, Bogotá, Santa Marta, San Andrés, Riohacha and Cali.

The minister added that San Andrés airport already has the designs to open the tender for the construction of a new terminal. In a few weeks El Embrujo airport in Providencia will be opened and investments are being made in the Bahía Solano and Nuquí terminals. Both San Andrés and Providencia are Caribbean islands.

***

ANI officials set up a permanent technical table to help reach agreements on the Pamplona-Cúcuta toll road project.

Among the commitments agreed by the ANI and local residents is the development of a technical study with the participation of those living in Pamplonita to define jointly a viable proposal to determine a financial mechanism that does not put at risk the development of the road nor the benefits for residents, the agency said in a statement.

Between March 6 and 10, information gathering sessions will take place. The proposal is due to be presented to the transport ministry on March 14.