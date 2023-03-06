Colombia modifies frequency plan to promote satellite connectivity
Colombia’s spectrum agency ANE modified the national frequency band allocation chart to promote connectivity aboard aircraft and ships and streamline allocation with International Telecommunication Union standards.
The modifications will make Ku band spectrum available so that network and service providers can offer satellite broadband.
During the consultation period, 10 stakeholders commented on the draft.
***
The 5G advisory body of Mexican regulator IFT approved three contributions to be sent to the regulator to determine their feasibility.
The contributions relate to prohibitive barriers regarding 5G infrastructure; a proposal to analyze and identify areas of opportunity for secondary spectrum guidelines, experimental concessions, regulatory sandboxes and spectrum allocation for private networks; and cybersecurity.
In addition, IFT approved modifications to the 5G body’s operating rules regarding monitoring contributions and incorporating the figure of substitute person.
***
Peru’s transport and communications ministry (MTC) granted Megared Telecomunicaciones a 20-year concession to offer public telecoms services.
Megared will offer local carrier services in the switched modality and public cable broadcasting distribution services in the wire or optical modality.
***
Peruvian regulator Osiptel declared partially founded an appeal by Telefónica against a fine for breaches related to portability and consultations.
Osiptel confirmed three fines for serious violations and reduced a fine for very serious violations from 302 UIT (tax units, currently 1.58mn soles or US$417,000) to 260 UITs.
Telefónica must pay three fines of 150 UIT each and one for 260 UIT. The fines add to a 113 UIT one confirmed last week for not delivering information corresponding to the registry of stolen, lost or recovered mobile devices under the terms provided in the regulations.
***
Osiptel will hold a virtual public hearing on March 8 on the draft regulation for maximum charges for call termination and other interconnection facilities in fixed networks.
Interested parties may register here.
***
The parent company of DirecTV and Sky Brasil, Vrio, was incorporated into the Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (Citel). The company will be part of Citel’s permanent information and communication technologies advisory committee (CCP1).
CCP1’s working groups focus on policy and regulation, technology and service implementation, and preparation and accompaniment of the global telecommunications standardization assembly and the international telecommunications conference, as well as the conference on global telecommunication development.
Admission to the organization requires an agreement with the government, which is heading Citel’s executive committee.
Colombia modifies frequency plan to promote satellite connectivity
