Colombia opens prequalification for US$1.5bn wastewater plant
The Bogotá mayor's office and the Colombian capital’s aqueduct and sewerage company announced the opening of pre-qualification for the contract to build the US$1.52bn Canoas wastewater treatment plant.
Those interested in prequalifying must present expressions of interest proving compliance with the requirements, including equity of at least 2tn pesos (US$420mn) and experience in obtaining financing.
The contract will also include, among others, financing, preparation and delivery of the studies and designs, social and environmental management, start-up, operations and maintenance.
The plant is considered the most important environmental project in Colombia in the coming years, since it will be used to treat 70% of Bogotá's wastewater and 100% of Soacha's, benefiting more than 7mn people.
The works will also allow for the recovery of flora and fauna of the Bogotá River ecosystems.
The first stage will focus on cleaning up waste from the capital district, while the second will target waste dumped in 41 municipalities along the Cundinamarca River basin.
News in: Water & Waste (Colombia)
A Mexican engineering firm digging for water opportunities in Central, South America
Manuel Salas Flores, CEO of Mexican engineering firm Cipro, talks to BNamericas about the challenging Central and South American markets, the firm'...
Colombia to invest US$450mn in waterworks
The water component for the country's reactivation plan includes 158 projects in 132 municipalities.
