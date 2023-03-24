Colombia
News

Colombia opens prequalification for US$1.5bn wastewater plant

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Tenders Wastewaters reuse Wastewater treatment plants
Colombia opens prequalification for US$1.5bn wastewater plant

The Bogotá mayor's office and the Colombian capital’s aqueduct and sewerage company announced the opening of pre-qualification for the contract to build the US$1.52bn Canoas wastewater treatment plant.

Those interested in prequalifying must present expressions of interest proving compliance with the requirements, including equity of at least 2tn pesos (US$420mn) and experience in obtaining financing.

The contract will also include, among others, financing, preparation and delivery of the studies and designs, social and environmental management, start-up, operations and maintenance.

The plant is considered the most important environmental project in Colombia in the coming years, since it will be used to treat 70% of Bogotá's wastewater and 100% of Soacha's, benefiting more than 7mn people.

The works will also allow for the recovery of flora and fauna of the Bogotá River ecosystems.

The first stage will focus on cleaning up waste from the capital district, while the second will target waste dumped in 41 municipalities along the Cundinamarca River basin.

To access the data room, click here

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Colombia)

A Mexican engineering firm digging for water opportunities in Central, South America

A Mexican engineering firm digging for water opportunities in Central, South America

Manuel Salas Flores, CEO of Mexican engineering firm Cipro, talks to BNamericas about the challenging Central and South American markets, the firm'...

Colombia to invest US$450mn in waterworks

Colombia to invest US$450mn in waterworks

The water component for the country's reactivation plan includes 158 projects in 132 municipalities.

Spanish group seeks funds to weather COVID-19 in LatAm

Spanish group seeks funds to weather COVID-19 in LatAm

In its 65 years, EPM takes a step into the future to turn Medellín into the epicenter of Smart Cities, 4RI and the Orange Economy

In its 65 years, EPM takes a step into the future to turn Medellín into the epicenter of Smart Cities, 4RI and the ...

Colombia readies tender for Tolima water system operation

Colombia readies tender for Tolima water system operation

Superservicios presents balance of operation of home utility companies during quarantine

Superservicios presents balance of operation of home utility companies during quarantine

The EPM Group obtained revenues of $ 9.3 billion in the first half of this year

The EPM Group obtained revenues of $ 9.3 billion in the first half of this year

More than $ 69 billion pesos approved to carry electric energy, drinking water and basic sanitation for the first time for PDET municipalities in Colombia

More than $ 69 billion pesos approved to carry electric energy, drinking water and basic sanitation for the first t...

IFC opens call for tech innovators to bring their sustainable cooling solutions to Latin America to mitigate climate change

IFC opens call for tech innovators to bring their sustainable cooling solutions to Latin America to mitigate climat...

EPM awarded bonds in pesos for COP635,000 million and in dollars for USD575 million in the international capital market

EPM awarded bonds in pesos for COP635,000 million and in dollars for USD575 million in the international capital ma...

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Mexico greenlights Pan American Silver's Yamana deal

Mexico greenlights Pan American Silver's Yamana deal

Spotlight: The new Petrobras board and management team

Spotlight: The new Petrobras board and management team

Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push

Neutral Networks to invest US$80mn in Mexican fiber push

Foreign companies queue up to jumpstart Chile's lithium sector

Foreign companies queue up to jumpstart Chile's lithium sector

'We need to act rapidly to seize the opportunity of current lithium prices'

'We need to act rapidly to seize the opportunity of current lithium prices'