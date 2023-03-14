Colombia’s government is moving to end illegal mining and blockades allegedly orchestrated by the Clan del Golfo paramilitary group in Antioquia and Córdoba departments.

President Gustavo Petro vowed to establish a permanent presence of the public force, comprising police and military units, and destroy machinery used for illegal mining.

"We have been doing it for months and we will intensify operations against this type of activity that is deprecating the national territory," Petro was reported as saying by local media.

Petro emphasized that legitimate small miners are not being targeted and that the mining code will be reformed to strengthen the rights of indigenous miners.

Blockades, allegedly erected by Clan del Golfo, emerged on March 2 in response to a military offensive against illegal gold mining.

Some 300,000 residents are affected. The blockades are strangling local economies and involved attacks on water infrastructure and health workers in Antioquia. Criminals even imposed a curfew, ordered businesses shut and prohibited traffic.

Petro stepped up rhetorical pressure, accusing Clan del Golfo of endangering lives and breaching a ceasefire agreement. He ruled out negotiations with violent elements.

Meanwhile, Antioquia governor Aníbal Gaviria said Clan del Golfo uses the blockades to gain leverage over the government.

"If Clan del Golfo is behind the blockades, as many signs show, it has no desire for peace," Petro said. "Peace is not to maintain drug trafficking; peace is to dismantle drug trafficking and illegal mining."

Petro added that actions by the group against civilians will not be tolerated.