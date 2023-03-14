Colombia
News

Colombia pushes to end illegal mining, blockades in Antioquia

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Gold Politics Commodities Illegal mining Social conflicts Capex
Colombia pushes to end illegal mining, blockades in Antioquia

Colombia’s government is moving to end illegal mining and blockades allegedly orchestrated by the Clan del Golfo paramilitary group in Antioquia and Córdoba departments.

President Gustavo Petro vowed to establish a permanent presence of the public force, comprising police and military units, and destroy machinery used for illegal mining.

"We have been doing it for months and we will intensify operations against this type of activity that is deprecating the national territory," Petro was reported as saying by local media.

Petro emphasized that legitimate small miners are not being targeted and that the mining code will be reformed to strengthen the rights of indigenous miners.

Blockades, allegedly erected by Clan del Golfo, emerged on March 2 in response to a military offensive against illegal gold mining.

Some 300,000 residents are affected. The blockades are strangling local economies and involved attacks on water infrastructure and health workers in Antioquia. Criminals even imposed a curfew, ordered businesses shut and prohibited traffic.

Petro stepped up rhetorical pressure, accusing Clan del Golfo of endangering lives and breaching a ceasefire agreement. He ruled out negotiations with violent elements.

Meanwhile, Antioquia governor Aníbal Gaviria said Clan del Golfo uses the blockades to gain leverage over the government.

"If Clan del Golfo is behind the blockades, as many signs show, it has no desire for peace," Petro said. "Peace is not to maintain drug trafficking; peace is to dismantle drug trafficking and illegal mining."

Petro added that actions by the group against civilians will not be tolerated.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)

Junior exploration roundup: Reunion, Silver Tiger, Marimaca, Aftermath, Outcrop

Junior exploration roundup: Reunion, Silver Tiger, Marimaca, Aftermath, Outcrop

Canadian companies report drill results from gold, silver and copper projects in Guyana, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

Junior exploration roundup: Sonoro, NGEx, Baroyeca, Filo, Battery

Junior exploration roundup: Sonoro, NGEx, Baroyeca, Filo, Battery

Vancouver-based companies report drilling results from gold, copper and silver projects in Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Argentina.

Spotlight: Foreign direct investment in Latin America

Spotlight: Foreign direct investment in Latin America

Junior exploration roundup: Benjamin Hill, Aftermath, Cerrado, Vizsla, Outcrop

Junior exploration roundup: Benjamin Hill, Aftermath, Cerrado, Vizsla, Outcrop

Juniors raise US$111mn for LatAm mining projects

Juniors raise US$111mn for LatAm mining projects

Feasibility study underway at Cordoba Minerals' San Matías project in Colombia

Feasibility study underway at Cordoba Minerals' San Matías project in Colombia

What changes could be on the way for mining in Colombia?

What changes could be on the way for mining in Colombia?

Colombia mining watch

Colombia mining watch

Colombia already has 46 key mining projects for the energy transition

Colombia already has 46 key mining projects for the energy transition

Junior exploration roundup: New Pacific, Silver Tiger, Sonoro, Soma

Junior exploration roundup: New Pacific, Silver Tiger, Sonoro, Soma

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Novita
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: El Poma
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Caramanta
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Cauca
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Machado
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo de Bullet S.A.S.  (Grupo de Bullet)
  • Grupo de Bullet S.A.S. is the Colombian branch of the mining acquisition company Bullet Holding Corp. which explores and develops gold and copper, polymetallic, ferrous metals, ...
  • Company: New Colombia Resources, Inc.  (New Colombia)
  • New Colombia Resources Inc. is a coal mining company, controlled by American-Colombian entrepreneur John Campo (8.8%). It was founded in 2011 for acquisition and exploitation of...

Latest news

Mexico’s Querétaro brushes off opposition to aqueduct

Mexico’s Querétaro brushes off opposition to aqueduct

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Fresnillo expects pyrites plant grid connection in Q2

Fresnillo expects pyrites plant grid connection in Q2

Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell 27 special purpose entities in 2023

Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell 27 special purpose entities in 2023

Oracle analyzes markets for LatAm cloud regions

Oracle analyzes markets for LatAm cloud regions