Colombia is on track to bring online 70 solar and wind power projects in the next two years as it ratchets up decarbonization plans, according to the country's renewable energy industry association.

Investments in the developments, which do not include a raft of delayed wind farms in La Guajira department, are expected to reach at least US$2.5bn, SER Colombia executive director Alexandra Hernández said.

"[The investment] will depend a lot on how the projects develop over time and if it is possible to make progress given the postponements of previous years," Hernández told newspaper Portafolio.

Among the biggest challenges facing developers, according to Hernández, is the need to navigate convoluted prior consultation requirements with local communities.

"It's a very big task and something we have to work on, without doubt," she said. "These processes have to include consultations and then be accepted by the communities. There is still a way to go, in the short, medium and long term."

Sector concerns include ongoing delays to Grupo Energía Bogotá’s (GEB) Colectora transmission link, which will serve a series of wind farms in La Guajira on Colombia's northern coast.

Work on the 500kV connection has been hampered by the need for GEB to consult with more than 200 communities on an individual basis.

"The key is not only to plan the projects but to bring them online while convincing communities that we can be good neighbors," Hernández said.

Renewable sources – not including hydropower – currently account for less than 2% of Colombia's 18GW installed capacity.