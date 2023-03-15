Colombia readying 70 renewables projects worth US$2.5bn
Colombia is on track to bring online 70 solar and wind power projects in the next two years as it ratchets up decarbonization plans, according to the country's renewable energy industry association.
Investments in the developments, which do not include a raft of delayed wind farms in La Guajira department, are expected to reach at least US$2.5bn, SER Colombia executive director Alexandra Hernández said.
"[The investment] will depend a lot on how the projects develop over time and if it is possible to make progress given the postponements of previous years," Hernández told newspaper Portafolio.
Among the biggest challenges facing developers, according to Hernández, is the need to navigate convoluted prior consultation requirements with local communities.
"It's a very big task and something we have to work on, without doubt," she said. "These processes have to include consultations and then be accepted by the communities. There is still a way to go, in the short, medium and long term."
Sector concerns include ongoing delays to Grupo Energía Bogotá’s (GEB) Colectora transmission link, which will serve a series of wind farms in La Guajira on Colombia's northern coast.
Work on the 500kV connection has been hampered by the need for GEB to consult with more than 200 communities on an individual basis.
"The key is not only to plan the projects but to bring them online while convincing communities that we can be good neighbors," Hernández said.
Renewable sources – not including hydropower – currently account for less than 2% of Colombia's 18GW installed capacity.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia's Promigas to tap credit line
The company's board approved the facility for its subsidiaries, including Cali-based Gases de Occidente.
Colombia's ISA concludes US$88mn grid reinforcement
Energy minister Irene Vélez said the project was completed after a comprehensive consultation process involving ISA, the Barranquilla mayor's offic...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Transmission line Stadium - Center 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line El Río - Magdalena 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: La Loma - Sogamoso 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Sabanalarga - Bolívar 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line El Paso - La Loma 110 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Termoflores - Oasis 110 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Transmission line Reconfiguration Juanchito - Alférez - Pance 230 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Medellín - La Virginia 500 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Guayepo photovoltaic solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Cuestecitas - Nueva Cuestecitas 220 kV transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Colombia / Canadian Embassy - Colombia
-
The Canadian Embassy in Colombia provides consular services to Canadian citizens such as passport applications, citizenship tests, notarial services, among others. The mission a...
- Company: Consorcio Energía Solar - J.E Jaimes - ISA
-
Consorcio Energía Solar - JE Jaimes - ISA is a company formed by JE Jaimes Ingenieros SA, Interconexión Eléctrica SAESP, and Energía Solar for the execution of the Guayepo Photo...
- Company: Univergy Solar Colombia
- Company: Abo Wind Renovables Colombia S.A.S. (Abo Wind Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Solargreen S.A.S. (Solargreen)
-
Solargreen S.A.S., the Colombian branch of the Spanish Group Solaer established in 2015 in Medellín, is aimed at the development of photovoltaic projects, including feasibility ...
- Company: SOWITEC Energías Renovables de Colombia S.A.S. (SoWiTec Colombia)
-
SOWITEC Energías Renovables de Colombia S.A.S. (SoWiTec Colombia), incorporated in 2013 in Bogotá, is the local branch of the German wind developer SoWiTec, which is focused on ...
- Company: Isagén S.A. E.S.P. (Isagén)
-
Isagén S.A. E.S.P. is a Colombian state generator engaged in the generation and marketing of electricity, both domestically and internationally. The Medellín-based company has a...
- Company: Spectrum Colombia
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Grupo EPM
-
Grupo EPM is a Colombian conglomerate that brings together 44 subsidiaries and one structured entity from Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala, México and Panama. The parent ...