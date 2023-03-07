Colombia increased the quota for future terms from 0.6% of GDP to 0.8%, generating 20tn pesos (US$4.2bn) for train and highway infrastructure over the next 10 years.

President Gustavo Petro announced the measure via Twitter. The increase will help finance megaprojects the government promised, particularly in the rail sector, such as the US$445mn La Dorada-Chiriguaná line, the Corredor del Pacífico and the Corredor Férreo Central.

Development bank FDN is structuring a PPP contract for the La Dorada-Chiriguaná line, which should be awarded in 1H24.

The 850km Corredor del Pacífico will connect Buenaventura port and La Felisa town south of Medellín.

The new future terms will also finance the Variante Timbío-Estanquillo highway and the Villeta-Guaduas section in Cundinamarca, the president of infrastructure agency ANI, William Camargo, told local media.