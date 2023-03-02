The Colombian government will invest 15.8tn pesos (US$3.27bn) in the infrastructure sector this year.

Of the sector's budget, 70% has already been committed to the portfolio of fourth and fifth generation road projects, said deputy infrastructure minister María Constanza García at a local conference with a focus on the country's 2023 economic outlook.

Among the priority projects are the dredging in the Buenaventura port, which moves 43% of the country's foreign trade, works for the Magdalena River, as well as investments in tertiary roads, regional airports and railways, said García.

Colombia has a portfolio of infrastructure projects at different stages that amounts to 85tn pesos, and each trillion could generate some 30,000 jobs, according to the official.

RAIL INVESTMENTS

In recent years, the country's rail investments have been below 2% of the total for the infrastructure sector and this has hindered its development, she said.

García highlighted that around 25% of the cargo that is currently transported via highways could be assumed by the rail segment with an investment of 27tn pesos.

There are several priority rail projects moving forward, including the La Dorada-Chiriguana and Pacific corridors.

Colombian development bank FDN is working on structuring a public-private partnership for La Dorada-Chiriguaná, which is a US$334mn project that is expected to be awarded in the first half of 2024.

The concession contract for the freight line, which will run between the country's interior and Caribbean region, will have a duration of 10 years.

While the PPP is being prepared, infrastructure agency ANI recently published the pre-qualifying documents for a US$15.6mn tender that includes conservation, maintenance and improvement works.

The Pacific railroad corridor is one of the big bets of President Gustavo Petro's administration. This network will have a total length of around 850km, running from Buenaventura port on the southeast coast to La Felisa in Caldas department, approximately 100km south of Medellín.

From there, the corridor is planned to connect with the 2,300km Central rail network that crosses the middle of the country through Santander, Boyacá, Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Caldas, Huila and Tolima departments, and then the 600km Atlantic rail corridor that reaches the ports on Colombia's northern coast.

The corridor’s prefeasibility studies will be carried out by FDN.