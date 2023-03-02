Colombia to invest over US$3bn in infrastructure sector
The Colombian government will invest 15.8tn pesos (US$3.27bn) in the infrastructure sector this year.
Of the sector's budget, 70% has already been committed to the portfolio of fourth and fifth generation road projects, said deputy infrastructure minister María Constanza García at a local conference with a focus on the country's 2023 economic outlook.
Among the priority projects are the dredging in the Buenaventura port, which moves 43% of the country's foreign trade, works for the Magdalena River, as well as investments in tertiary roads, regional airports and railways, said García.
Colombia has a portfolio of infrastructure projects at different stages that amounts to 85tn pesos, and each trillion could generate some 30,000 jobs, according to the official.
RAIL INVESTMENTS
In recent years, the country's rail investments have been below 2% of the total for the infrastructure sector and this has hindered its development, she said.
García highlighted that around 25% of the cargo that is currently transported via highways could be assumed by the rail segment with an investment of 27tn pesos.
There are several priority rail projects moving forward, including the La Dorada-Chiriguana and Pacific corridors.
Colombian development bank FDN is working on structuring a public-private partnership for La Dorada-Chiriguaná, which is a US$334mn project that is expected to be awarded in the first half of 2024.
The concession contract for the freight line, which will run between the country's interior and Caribbean region, will have a duration of 10 years.
While the PPP is being prepared, infrastructure agency ANI recently published the pre-qualifying documents for a US$15.6mn tender that includes conservation, maintenance and improvement works.
The Pacific railroad corridor is one of the big bets of President Gustavo Petro's administration. This network will have a total length of around 850km, running from Buenaventura port on the southeast coast to La Felisa in Caldas department, approximately 100km south of Medellín.
From there, the corridor is planned to connect with the 2,300km Central rail network that crosses the middle of the country through Santander, Boyacá, Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Caldas, Huila and Tolima departments, and then the 600km Atlantic rail corridor that reaches the ports on Colombia's northern coast.
The corridor’s prefeasibility studies will be carried out by FDN.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans
An expert from Moody’s outlines the execution risks that the Argentine authorities are facing, while also commenting on other Latin American countr...
Experts call to increase regional infra investment amidst industry pessimism
BNamericas latest infrastructure survey found that the outlook of industry actors in Latin America has soured under the shadow of political uncerta...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Improvement and paving of the road network in the department of Caldas road plan phase II Salamina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Improvement and rehabilitation of the road that leads from the Norgas sector to the village of La Saya in the municipality of Arauca, department of Arauca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Yes 149 design and construction studies and improvement of the road network and intervention of public space in the urban area of the municipality of tunja boyaca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Improvement and rehabilitation of the road that connects the Santandercito inspection to the urban area of the municipality of San Antonio de Tequendama, department of Cundinamarca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Maintenance of the road corridor of Av 30 Agosto in different sectors from Calle 21 to the intersection of Belmonte in the municipality of Pereira
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Improvement of tertiary roads through the construction of rigid pavement in the incora faro sector, rural area of the municipality of valencia, department of córdoba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: A Construir S.A.
- Company: Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. (Termotécnica Coindustrial)
-
Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. is a Colombian company engaged in development of electric and oil projects within Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama. Its engineering...
- Company: Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (EDEMSA)
-
Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (Edemsa), founded in 1965 under the name of Eléctricas de Medellín Ltda., is an electrical infrastructure development company....
- Company: Alcaldía de Medellín
-
As the governing body of the city of Medellín the mayor's office is responsible for all dealings relating to ongoing infrastructure developments within its boundaries. The city ...
- Company: Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol)
-
Colombian infrastructure firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol S.A.S.) focuses on urban works, with an emphasis on concession partnerships. Its major projects include...
- Company: Lamitech S.A.S. (Lamitech)
- Company: Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S (Autopista Río Magdalena)
-
Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S., a subsidiary of Spanish construction and concessionaire group Aleatica (formerly known as OHL Concesiones), won a tender for Colombia's US$700mn...
- Company: AR Construcciones S.A.S. (AR Construcciones)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...