Colombia
News

Colombia updates Pacific LNG project rules

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
LNG
Colombia updates Pacific LNG project rules

Colombia's mines and energy ministry has altered key aspects of its Pacific LNG import project ahead of next month's bidding deadline.

The regasification and storage component has been reduced to 170,000m3 from previous capacity of 200,000m3, according to tender documents published by energy ministry planning unit UPME

The entity also established a bid security requirement of US$2mn, which may be paid in pesos at the central bank's official TRM rate. 

In addition, UPME said annual revenue in the project's remuneration scheme would incorporate the cost of components associated with investments and the purchase of natural gas. 

Meanwhile, a 24-hour deadline was set for the transfer of gas from floating carriers to the terminal, "not including times for towing, berthing, connection/disconnection, purging and cooling."

More information about the changes, in Spanish, can be seen here.

Interested parties have until March 3 to present technical and economic bids, with envelopes scheduled to be opened on March 21 and 24. 

An April 11 deadline has been set for the counteroffer stage, the results of which are slated for publication on April 26 (technical proposals) and May 3 (economic bids). Contracts are due to be signed on May 8. 

Earmarked for the Pacific port of Buenaventura, the project also comprises a 120km pipeline to transport up to 400 million cubic feet per day to Yumbo, on the northern outskirts of Cali.

Overall investment in the infrastructure is expected to range from US$650mn to US$1bn, according to UPME.

Additional bidding documents can be seen here.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn

The funds will help cover bond and bank loan obligations.

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm

Fitch Rates Ecopetrol's Senior Notes 'BB+'

Fitch Rates Ecopetrol's Senior Notes 'BB+'

Ecopetrol carries out a successful bond issue in the international market for USD 2,000 million

Ecopetrol carries out a successful bond issue in the international market for USD 2,000 million

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Colombia reports thermopower spike

Colombia reports thermopower spike

Colombia's Promigas to tap credit line

Colombia's Promigas to tap credit line

Canacol sees gas sales uptick in Colombia

Canacol sees gas sales uptick in Colombia

Colombian energy watchdog sets 2023 regulatory agenda

Colombian energy watchdog sets 2023 regulatory agenda

Colombia publishes 2023 energy regulatory agenda

Colombia publishes 2023 energy regulatory agenda

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block LLA 94
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block LLA-26
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block VIM-1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block LLA-47
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ODL JV Ltd.  (ODL JV)
  • ODL JV ltd., formerly Pacific Midstream Ltd., operates as a subsidiary of Canadian energy firm Frontera Energy Corporation. Through the subsidiary's 35% interest in Oleoducto de...
  • Company: Gemcoal S.A.S.  (Gemcoal)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Morelco S.A.S.  (Morelco)
  • Morelco is an engineering and construction firm, part of CUMBRA, a company with a regional presence with 87 years of experience. The company provides construction and assembly s...
  • Company: Refinería de Cartagena S.A.  (Reficar)
  • Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar) is a Colombian firm owned by Andean Chemicals Ltd. and Ecopetrol which operates the large and modern refinery Cartagena, whose expansion an...
  • Company: Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia
  • Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia, established in 2010, is a Colombian subsidiary of the hydrocarbon firm Total headquartered in Bogotá which engages in the exploration and p...

Latest news

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year