Colombia's mines and energy ministry has altered key aspects of its Pacific LNG import project ahead of next month's bidding deadline.

The regasification and storage component has been reduced to 170,000m3 from previous capacity of 200,000m3, according to tender documents published by energy ministry planning unit UPME.

The entity also established a bid security requirement of US$2mn, which may be paid in pesos at the central bank's official TRM rate.

In addition, UPME said annual revenue in the project's remuneration scheme would incorporate the cost of components associated with investments and the purchase of natural gas.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour deadline was set for the transfer of gas from floating carriers to the terminal, "not including times for towing, berthing, connection/disconnection, purging and cooling."

More information about the changes, in Spanish, can be seen here.

Interested parties have until March 3 to present technical and economic bids, with envelopes scheduled to be opened on March 21 and 24.

An April 11 deadline has been set for the counteroffer stage, the results of which are slated for publication on April 26 (technical proposals) and May 3 (economic bids). Contracts are due to be signed on May 8.

Earmarked for the Pacific port of Buenaventura, the project also comprises a 120km pipeline to transport up to 400 million cubic feet per day to Yumbo, on the northern outskirts of Cali.

Overall investment in the infrastructure is expected to range from US$650mn to US$1bn, according to UPME.

Additional bidding documents can be seen here.