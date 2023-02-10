Colombia updates Pacific LNG project rules
Colombia's mines and energy ministry has altered key aspects of its Pacific LNG import project ahead of next month's bidding deadline.
The regasification and storage component has been reduced to 170,000m3 from previous capacity of 200,000m3, according to tender documents published by energy ministry planning unit UPME.
The entity also established a bid security requirement of US$2mn, which may be paid in pesos at the central bank's official TRM rate.
In addition, UPME said annual revenue in the project's remuneration scheme would incorporate the cost of components associated with investments and the purchase of natural gas.
Meanwhile, a 24-hour deadline was set for the transfer of gas from floating carriers to the terminal, "not including times for towing, berthing, connection/disconnection, purging and cooling."
More information about the changes, in Spanish, can be seen here.
Interested parties have until March 3 to present technical and economic bids, with envelopes scheduled to be opened on March 21 and 24.
An April 11 deadline has been set for the counteroffer stage, the results of which are slated for publication on April 26 (technical proposals) and May 3 (economic bids). Contracts are due to be signed on May 8.
Earmarked for the Pacific port of Buenaventura, the project also comprises a 120km pipeline to transport up to 400 million cubic feet per day to Yumbo, on the northern outskirts of Cali.
Overall investment in the infrastructure is expected to range from US$650mn to US$1bn, according to UPME.
Additional bidding documents can be seen here.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Colombia’s Promigas closes financing for US$180mn
The funds will help cover bond and bank loan obligations.
Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm
Colombia: Ecopetrol selects Total Eren to develop, finance, build and operate a nearly 100 MWp solar PV farm
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Jobo Station-Medellín Gas Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block LLA 94
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block Capachos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block LLA-26
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block VIM-1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block Cabrestero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block Playón (Boranda)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Interconnection of the crude plants at the Cartagena refinery (IPCC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Purple Angel block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block LLA-47
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: ODL JV Ltd. (ODL JV)
-
ODL JV ltd., formerly Pacific Midstream Ltd., operates as a subsidiary of Canadian energy firm Frontera Energy Corporation. Through the subsidiary's 35% interest in Oleoducto de...
- Company: Gemcoal S.A.S. (Gemcoal)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Morelco S.A.S. (Morelco)
-
Morelco is an engineering and construction firm, part of CUMBRA, a company with a regional presence with 87 years of experience. The company provides construction and assembly s...
- Company: Petrobras Colombia Limited (Petrobras Colombia)
-
Petrobras Colombia Limited (Petrobras Colombia) is a company owned by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), which is aimed at the distribution of fuel and lubricants in 113 serv...
- Company: Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar)
-
Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar) is a Colombian firm owned by Andean Chemicals Ltd. and Ecopetrol which operates the large and modern refinery Cartagena, whose expansion an...
- Company: Petroworks S.A.S. (Petroworks)
- Company: Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia
-
Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia, established in 2010, is a Colombian subsidiary of the hydrocarbon firm Total headquartered in Bogotá which engages in the exploration and p...