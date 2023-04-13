Colombian oil production seen falling amid headwinds
Colombian crude oil production could fall by as much as 7% this year, amid rising political, economic and social turbulence, a new report warns.
Output is on track to range between 700,000 and 771,000b/d compared with a 2022 average of 754,199b/d, according to the report published by oil industry chamber Campetrol.
"Uncertainty in the country plays against investment," the report said. "The resources destined to gas exploration could decrease by 4% compared with 2022, a situation that is led by private companies, whose investment percentage will fall by 33%."
Industry groups have expressed concern that protests and blockades in the departments of Arauca, Meta, Antioquia, Bolívar, Putumayo and Caquetá have forced some companies to reduce production or even halt their operations.
In March, Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration contract amid a wave of violence, including the kidnapping of some of its workers, at Los Pozos in the Amazonian department of Caquetá.
The unrest coincides with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition.
These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.
"The current panorama is divided by historical results and the general context of energy transition policies and new tax measures," the report said. "This scenario implies the need to achieve common paths between industry and government, where Campetrol will continue working for the synergy between them."
Campetrol estimates that the value of oil and hydrocarbon derivative exports will range from US$13.7bn to US$15.8bn this year.
According to government statistics agency DANE, oil and gas accounted for more than a third of Colombia's total export revenue in 2022.
The full report can be seen here, in Spanish.
