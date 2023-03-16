Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB) is on track to complete the first stage of its troubled Colectora transmission project within two years amid ongoing delays caused by prior consultation requirements, executives said on Thursday.

In a quarterly earnings call, the company said it is ready to begin construction work on the 250km Cuestecitas-La Loma 500kV line that will connect a series of new wind farms to the national grid.

"It will allow us to incorporate 1,000MW that will start operations in late 2024 or early 2025," CFO Jorge Tabares said.

He added that the second stage, the Cuestecitas-Colectora line, is expected to be ready in 2026, providing grid access to an additional 1,000MW of capacity.

Tabares said GEB had reached agreements with 219 communities impacted by the project.

"We are doing very well in our efforts to advance," he said of the project that was initially due online in 2022 at a cost of US$174mn.

"You can imagine the work that has been done to consult with these communities and there are now less than 10 [consultations] to go."

The comments came as GEB reported a 2022 full-year profit of 2.85tn pesos (US$585mn), up from 2.53tn pesos in 2021.

GEB said it expects to invest US$423mn this year, including US$121mn for Peruvian gas subsidiary Cálidda and US$165mn for its regional transmission business.

The company projects capex of US$316mn in 2024, US$245mn in 2025, US$114mn in 2026 and US$111mn in 2027.