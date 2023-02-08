Colombia's top 10 oil producing fields
Six of Colombia's 10 most productive oilfields in 2022 were operated by state-run firm Ecopetrol. The complete list is sorted by aggregate production data from national hydrocarbons agency ANH.
1. Rubiales
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated 2022 production: 37,075,330b
2. Castilla
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated production: 21,377b
3. Castilla Norte
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated 2022 production: 16,061,626b
4. Chichimene
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated 2022 production: 15,553,601b
5. Jacana
Operator: GeoPark
Accumulated 2022 production: 10,396, 344b
6. Quifa
Operator: Frontera Energy
Accumulated 2022 production: 9,184,953b
7. Tigana
Operator: GeoPark
Accumulated 2022 production: 9,015, 553b
8. Chichimene SW
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated 2022 production: 7,303, 814b
9. La Cira
Operator: Ecopetrol
Accumulated 2022 production: 7,027,962b
10. Caño Limón
Operator: SierraCol (Carlyle Group)
Accumulated 2022 production: 6,576,116b
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be...
Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed
Imports forecast to account for up to 30% of Colombia fuel use
Planned fuel sector investment this year reaches US$706mn, the bulk of which will go to refinery maintenance and transport infrastructure.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block PUT-4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block PUT-1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block PUT-7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block CPE-6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Rubiales Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Lisama field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block VIM 21
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Barrancabermeja Refinery Modernization (PMRB)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Express Pipeline of Los Llanos (OXL)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Block VSM 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Biocombustibles Sostenibles del Caribe S.A. (BioSC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Llanogas S.A. E.S.P. (Llanogas)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Madigas Ingenieros S.A E.S.P (Madigas)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Actividades de Instalaciones y Servicios Cobra S.A. (Cobra Colombia) (Cobra Colombia)
-
Actividades de Instalaciones y Servicios Cobra S.A. (Cobra Colombia) is a subsidiary of Spanish Grupo Cobra, which in turn is one of the main subsidiaries of Spanish constructio...
- Company: Surenergy S.A.S E.S.P (Surenergy)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Colfluidos de Colombia S.A.S. (Colfluidos)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Hidrocarburos del Casanare S.A.S. (Hidrocasanare)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gases de La Guajira E.S.P. S.A. (Gases de La Guajira)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Summum Projects S.A.S (Summum Projects)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: EDS CotransRegional SAS