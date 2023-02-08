Colombia
News

Colombia's top 10 oil producing fields

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Six of Colombia's 10 most productive oilfields in 2022 were operated by state-run firm Ecopetrol. The complete list is sorted by aggregate production data from national hydrocarbons agency ANH.  

1. Rubiales 

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated 2022 production: 37,075,330b

2. Castilla 

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated production: 21,377b

3. Castilla Norte

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated 2022 production: 16,061,626b

4. Chichimene

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated 2022 production: 15,553,601b

5. Jacana

Operator: GeoPark

Accumulated 2022 production: 10,396, 344b

6. Quifa

Operator: Frontera Energy

Accumulated 2022 production: 9,184,953b

7. Tigana

Operator: GeoPark

Accumulated 2022 production: 9,015, 553b

8. Chichimene SW

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated 2022 production: 7,303, 814b

9. La Cira

Operator: Ecopetrol

Accumulated 2022 production: 7,027,962b

10. Caño Limón

Operator: SierraCol (Carlyle Group)

Accumulated 2022 production: 6,576,116b

Colombian Oil and Gas Association receives with concern the announcement that new exploration contracts will not be signed

Planned fuel sector investment this year reaches US$706mn, the bulk of which will go to refinery maintenance and transport infrastructure.

