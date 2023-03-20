El Salvador
Commercial audits in the pipeline for Central America power grid

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Central America power grid operator EOR has launched bidding to conduct audits of the regional commercial measuring systems (SIMECR).

The consultancy will determine compliance of such systems, which register the injection and/or withdrawal of energy and exchanges between control areas, with requirements established in the regional power market (MER) regulation.

Offers for the one-year contract must be submitted by April 15, according to reference terms.

As part of its mandate to ensure the reliability and stability of MER, the operator also released a technical report for a project to improve the coordination of the regional transmission network (RTR) during contingencies.

In addition, EOR published a guide that establishes procedures, responsibilities and actions to coordinate the return to normal operations following an emergency.

For its part, Central American power interconnection commission CRIE authorized El Salvador's state power transmission company Etesal to connect the new 115/23kV Apopa and El Volcán substations to RTR.

