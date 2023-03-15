This is a machine translation of Conexis's press release

Brasília, 03/15/23 – The chief executive of Conexis Brasil Digital, Marcos Ferrari, and the entity's infrastructure coordinator, Diogo Della Torres, participated yesterday Tuesday (14) in an event promoted by the Government of the State of Goiás with the objective of presenting and discussing the legislation sanctioned by the State to the managers of 48 municipalities contemplated with the release of the 5G signal by Anatel.

Law No. 21,774, of January 4, 2023, establishes the State Policy to Stimulate the Implementation of Mobile Connectivity Technologies, and creates the necessary guidelines for the implementation of infrastructure in the telecommunications sector. The intention of the State Executive is to facilitate and standardize the antenna legislation in its municipalities.

“The current main challenges to move forward with 5G are precisely the lack of specific legislation for the topic and consistent rules for licensing antennas. This stimulus from the Government of Goiás will encourage the municipalities to enact the laws quickly, generating benefits for the entire population”, says Torres.

For the executive president of Conexis, the action carried out in Goiás should be a showcase for other states that face the same difficulties. “The legislative agenda involving 5G requires broad and swift adherence, as the technology is essential to develop the economy in the country. The State of Goiás realized such importance. Certainly, this law will stimulate the State's municipalities to modernize their municipal frameworks and guarantee a favorable environment for the expansion of technology”, concludes Ferrari.

Representing the government of the state of Goiás were Governor Ronaldo Caiado; vice-governor Daniel Vilela; the Secretary General of Government, Adriano da Rocha Lima; the president of Goiás Telecom, Hipólito Prado; the president of the Goiás Research Support Foundation, Robson Domingos and the secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation, José Frederico.

