Mexico and Chile
Press Release

Cooperation agreement between Acen and its Mexican counterpart Ace

Bnamericas Published: Sunday, February 26, 2023
Legislation & Regulation Clean Energy Transition Power purchase agreement (PPA)
PRESS RELEASE from Acen
February 26, 2023

(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)

ACEN and the Association of Energy Marketers, AC (ACE) of Mexico entered into a collaboration agreement on Tuesday, February 21, with the aim of boosting trading activity in Latin America and promoting competition in the supply of electricity in those markets.

In a joint statement, the trade associations indicated that "with this agreement we challenge ourselves to promote the development of the electricity market in both countries, to share experiences, best practices and to seek knowledge that enhances the competitiveness of our associates."

Meanwhile, from ACEN they also commented that this alliance is a work platform that will enrich both associations under the current view of a fair energy transition that places the end user at the center of the discussion with their needs regarding a reasonable price and multiple services and products that you currently cannot access.

On the occasion, they represented the Mexican union Andrés Lankenau, President of ACE, Chairman & CEO of Grupo Elefante, Jorge Hernández, Director of ACE and Coordinator of the Liaison Committee with the Legislative Power, CEO & Founder of Regulus 333, and Francisco José With Garza, Director of ACE, Director of Energy Strategy at CEMEX .

Meanwhile, from ACEN, Sebastián Novoa, President, Eduardo Andrade, Executive Secretary, Eduardo Rodriguez Ugarte, Legal Advisor, and Luz Marina Fuenzalida, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, were present at the virtual signing.

