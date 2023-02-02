Costa Rica becomes the first Latin American country to complete the transition to open and free digital television with the Japanese-Brazilian standard
This is a machine translation of Micitt's press release
San José - At midnight this Tuesday, January 31, the maximum deadline established in Costa Rica will be completed to complete the transition process to digital terrestrial television, becoming the first Latin American country to provide a digital signal in the Brazilian Japanese standard (ISDB- Tb) in 100% of its territory.
Thanks to the work coordinated by the Mixed Commission for the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television in Costa Rica, made up of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), the National Council of Rectors (CONARE), the National Radio System and Television (SINART), the Superintendence of Telecommunications (SUTEL), the Chamber of Infocommunication and Technology (INFOCOM), the Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC) and the National Chamber of Radio and Television (CANARTEL) a process is closed 63 years of analog television, giving way to a digital era in national television that places us at the forefront in the region in this matter.
Carlos Enrique Alvarado Briceño, Minister of MICITT, commented that "The cessation of analog television transmissions in the framework of the adoption of the Japanese-Brazilian standard for digital television, implies a clear example of how State Policies can be carried out in Costa Rica, that run across different government administrations. Undoubtedly, among the success factors is the active participation of the public and private sectors, which has been articulated from the MICITT for the fulfillment of the outlined goal. For the Chaves Robles administration, this historic event implies the fulfillment of the first goal of the National Telecommunications Development Plan 2022-2027”.
The implementation of free and open Digital Television was carried out progressively and has given the possibility of enjoying more programming through the same channel; improve the quality of image and sound, as well as facilitate the recovery of segments of the radio spectrum for the development of other types of telecommunications services such as mobile services (IMT).
For Saray Amador, President of the Canartel Board of Directors and member of the Mixed Commission for the implementation of Digital Terrestrial Television in Costa Rica, "A public-private alliance in this case, between Micitt and Canartel, has made possible this historic milestone that we celebrated. We have successfully completed the digitization of free and free television throughout the country in the ISDB tv standard. This historical fact demonstrates that the State and Private Enterprise can achieve positive things for citizens. A synergy of good will, knowledge and talent from both government and communication concessionaires pays off. Canartel and its associated media are pleased to achieve this hand in hand with the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications. This achievement is a good example of effective coordination between two important social actors: Micitt and Canartel”.
From the beginning of the process, Costa Rica selected the Japanese-Brazilian digital format (ISDB-Tb), since according to the technical analyzes carried out, this transmission system is better adapted to the geographical conditions of our territory. The so-called "Roadmap for the Transition to Digital Television" and the Reference Model for the implementation of DTT in Costa Rica, are the instruments that have guided the process of change, establishing actions before, during and after the analog blackouts. This process has had the support and accompaniment of the Government of Japan, as well as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
Nishimuro Yousuke, Director of Digital Broadcasting Technology of the Ministry of the Interior and Communications of Japan and Sakaguchi Yasuji Director of Broadcasting Systems Engineering of the Japan Telecommunications Engineering and Consulting Service (JTEC) participated in the closing ceremony of the process that was was carried out this morning and was attended by the Vice President of the Republic Steven Brunner, the heads of the MICITT, the members of the Mixed Commission and representatives of the television cameras who have invested in human, technical and economic resources to achieve this technological change .
“I am glad to know that the knowledge transferred by Japan and the Costa Rican human talent have generated results with such positive and long-term impacts for Costa Rica. It is my wish and that of the Japanese people that the technological progress and the opportunities arising from the transition to Digital Television be of prosperity and usefulness for the Costa Rican people”, stated Shinjiro KOMATSU, Ambassador of Japan in Costa Rica.
For information and queries about the process, the MICITT maintains the email address consultastvdigital@telecom.go.cr , the free hotline 800-AHORATVD (800-2467-2883) and the Institution's social networks.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Costa Rica)
Costa Rica becomes the first Latin American country to complete the transition to open and free digital television ...
This January 31, the transmissions of Analog Television in the country will be turned off definitively, marking a new stage in the digitization of ...
Costa Rica launches public consultation on 5G tender
The public consultation will be open for 10 days and is accessible via Sutel's website.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Second Cloud Region in Chile
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ascenty México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ascenty México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Limitada (Ausenco do Brasil)
-
Ausenco do Brasil offers engineering, studies and projects, geotechnical, administration, inspection and planning services for the mining and metals, oil and gas and industrial ...
- Company: Global Dominion Access S.A. (Global Dominion Access)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: eBazar.com.br Ltda. (MercadoLivre)
-
MercadoLivre is the Brazilian subsidiary of Argentina-based regional C2C online auction site MercadoLibre and US auctions giant eBay, which has a minority stake. Ebay and the Ar...
- Company: Wiwynn México, S.A. de C.V. (Wiwynn México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Wiwynn Corp (Wiwynn)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Assa Abloy Global Solutions Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Mexico)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Edyce S.A. (Edyce Metalúrgica)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Nabiax Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...