Costa Rica
News

Costa Rica starts Peñas Blancas border complex upgrade

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Border complex New Stage Public Investment
Costa Rica starts Peñas Blancas border complex upgrade

Costa Rica started work on the US$53mn expansion of the Peñas Blancas border complex in Guanacaste province.

Initially, work on the facility bordering Nicaragua was planned to start in January.

“This is a project of great importance as it will allow boosting competition and advance toward trade, facilitating management of the border posts in a safe, agile and effective way. Peñas Blancas is a fundamental complex for our foreign trade,” deputy foreign trade minister Indiana Trejos was quoted as saying by local media.  

Spain’s Eductrade won the construction contract in September 2022 and will have 14 months to finish works. Eductrade previously won a US$30mn contract to upgrade the Paso Canoas facility on the border with Panama.

The design contract went to local firm Consorcio Norte Sur Arquitectos and Chile’s C y C Asesorías Profesionales.

Construction will be divided into four stages to ensure the facility keeps functioning, according to local media.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)

Snapshot: Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte beltway

Snapshot: Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte beltway

Planning started in the 1960s and the entire infrastructure should be open to the public by end-March.

Indian port developer mulls building Costa Rica dry canal

Indian port developer mulls building Costa Rica dry canal

The head of Adani Group and President Rodrigo Chaves reportedly talked about the project during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Costa Rica plans tenders for expansion of second biggest airport

Costa Rica plans tenders for expansion of second biggest airport

Headwinds hinder upgrade of Costa Rica’s Limón international airport

Headwinds hinder upgrade of Costa Rica’s Limón international airport

Costa Rica facing multiple infrastructure woes

Costa Rica facing multiple infrastructure woes

Costa Rica gets ready to kick off border complex project

Costa Rica gets ready to kick off border complex project

Costa Rica congress authorizes building of San Carlos highway through wetland

Costa Rica congress authorizes building of San Carlos highway through wetland

Why Costa Rica plans to restart troubled highway project in 2023

Why Costa Rica plans to restart troubled highway project in 2023

Costa Rica approves US$730mn infra budget

Costa Rica approves US$730mn infra budget

IDB approves US$40mn in post-hurricane aid for CentAm, Dominican Rep

IDB approves US$40mn in post-hurricane aid for CentAm, Dominican Rep

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

5 bid for Neuquén basin hydrocarbons acreage

5 bid for Neuquén basin hydrocarbons acreage

Costa Rica starts Peñas Blancas border complex upgrade

Costa Rica starts Peñas Blancas border complex upgrade

Slump in Mexican steel production continued in January

Slump in Mexican steel production continued in January

Brazil’s plans to change concession payment modality cause concern

Brazil’s plans to change concession payment modality cause concern

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call