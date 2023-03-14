Costa Rica started work on the US$53mn expansion of the Peñas Blancas border complex in Guanacaste province.

Initially, work on the facility bordering Nicaragua was planned to start in January.

“This is a project of great importance as it will allow boosting competition and advance toward trade, facilitating management of the border posts in a safe, agile and effective way. Peñas Blancas is a fundamental complex for our foreign trade,” deputy foreign trade minister Indiana Trejos was quoted as saying by local media.

Spain’s Eductrade won the construction contract in September 2022 and will have 14 months to finish works. Eductrade previously won a US$30mn contract to upgrade the Paso Canoas facility on the border with Panama.

The design contract went to local firm Consorcio Norte Sur Arquitectos and Chile’s C y C Asesorías Profesionales.

Construction will be divided into four stages to ensure the facility keeps functioning, according to local media.