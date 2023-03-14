Costa Rica starts Peñas Blancas border complex upgrade
Costa Rica started work on the US$53mn expansion of the Peñas Blancas border complex in Guanacaste province.
Initially, work on the facility bordering Nicaragua was planned to start in January.
“This is a project of great importance as it will allow boosting competition and advance toward trade, facilitating management of the border posts in a safe, agile and effective way. Peñas Blancas is a fundamental complex for our foreign trade,” deputy foreign trade minister Indiana Trejos was quoted as saying by local media.
Spain’s Eductrade won the construction contract in September 2022 and will have 14 months to finish works. Eductrade previously won a US$30mn contract to upgrade the Paso Canoas facility on the border with Panama.
The design contract went to local firm Consorcio Norte Sur Arquitectos and Chile’s C y C Asesorías Profesionales.
Construction will be divided into four stages to ensure the facility keeps functioning, according to local media.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Snapshot: Costa Rica’s US$160mn Circunvalación Norte beltway
Planning started in the 1960s and the entire infrastructure should be open to the public by end-March.
Indian port developer mulls building Costa Rica dry canal
The head of Adani Group and President Rodrigo Chaves reportedly talked about the project during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: San Jose - San Ramon Corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: San José - San Carlos highway completion (Highway to San Carlos)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Quepos - Manuel Antonio National Park Cable Car
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: New Limón hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Circunvalación Norte Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Interurban light rail - Costa Rica (Greater Metropolitan Area electric train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Limón electric freight train (TELCA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Caldera Port Modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: New Monseñor Sanabria hospital (Puntarenas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Limón Cruise and Marina Terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: GPS Topógrafos
- Company: Náutica JJ S.A.
- Company: Banco Popular Chino (PBC)
- Company: Trans Costa Rica Consultants (TCRC)
- Company: CDG Environmental Advisors
- Company: Piasa S.A.
- Company: LGC Ingeniería de Pavimentos S.A.
- Company: Asesorías Geotec S.A.