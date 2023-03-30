Costa Rica will have a SOC to strengthen national cybersecurity
Micitt press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
San José, Wednesday March 29, 2023. This afternoon, the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles and the Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Paula Bogantes Zamora, received from the United States Ambassador , Cynthia Telles, the announcement of economic aid for $25,000,000 (twenty-five million dollars) for the Government of Costa Rica, which will be used to reinforce the country's digital infrastructure, specifically on cybersecurity issues.
The development of a cybersecurity baseline, improvement in institutional response capacity to events and incidents, updating of Firewalls, licensing and development of forensic capabilities, among others, stand out as fundamental elements of the work to be carried out.
“From the Government of Costa Rica we continue to make efforts and establish synergies with strategic partners that support us to identify and reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen our capacities. In this way, we continue to make progress in the implementation of the cybersecurity strategy. This cooperation adds to the work that we promote and implement at MICITT. We are very grateful for the invaluable support and accompaniment we receive from the United States,” said Paula Bogantes, MICITT Minister.
With this item, the Office of Cyberspace and Digital Policy of the United States Department of State will work hand in hand with the MICITT to continue advancing in the execution of the National Cybersecurity Strategy. As part of the process, licensing and equipment will be provided to have a Security Operations Center (SOC) in Costa Rica, with the aim of strengthening monitoring, prevention, detection, investigation and response to cyber threats.
The MICITT currently has the Information Security Incident Response Center (CSIRT-CR), from where it coordinates with the different powers of the State, autonomous institutions, companies and the banking sector, everything related to information security and cybernetics.
This cooperation will also strengthen the work carried out by experts in cybersecurity and information technology, who are currently working to prevent and respond to cybersecurity incidents that may affect government institutions.
President, US Ambassador and MICITT Minister on donation to Costa Rica for cybersecurity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIBRlAPg7mY
Hearing with Ms. Anne Neuberger, United States Deputy Homeland Security Advisor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmbrA8WtLDs
