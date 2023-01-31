By Cúcuta city hall

San José de Cúcuta, January 25, 2023 (@alcaldiacucuta). The Cúcuta mayor's office, through the Office of Information and Communication Technologies, has been advancing in the 'Cúcuta Smart City 2050' strategy, transforming public spaces into intelligent environments, which allow training and empowering the entire community in the use and use of ICT and of course to reduce the digital gap.

"Our goal from the mayor's office is to offer all Cucuteños the necessary tools to facilitate entrepreneurship, innovation, and education, and what better way to do it than by turning townships into suitable spaces to take advantage of the potential of technology in the development and growth of our region”, said Jairo Yáñez, mayor of Cúcuta.

At the end of 2022, the contracting process for the acquisition and installation of fiber optics for the rural area of the city was structured and published on the secop II platform, which aims to expand the 150 km of fiber already installed in the town.

Through the public tender modality, 26 service provider companies were interested in bidding, however, only 3 of them were the participants. Being TRICOM the winning company of the process.

This Norte Santander company has more than 15 years of experience in the market, specialists in data transmission, supplies and connectivity. It has designed the execution plan for the expansion of fiber to the corregimientos, with the first step being to review the feasibility of the project. with CENS, later carry out the post-to-pole fiber laying to later carry out the fusion of the 24 wires of the cabling; having as final step the certification and activation of the service.

Thanks to this project, Cúcuta becomes the first city in the country to connect the rural area with its own fiber optics. It should be noted that the expansion process began the first week of January 2023 and has a maximum execution period of 4 months. In this way, by April the project will have been completed with a total of 390 km of cabling throughout the municipality.

Mónica Fonseca, head of the ICT office, indicated that "bringing free internet to all corners of the municipality will allow closing the existing digital gap in Cúcuta and the Rural Area, facilitating access to communication, research and work."

This Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the head of the ICT office met in the township of Aguaclara to socialize the process with the community action boards and the respective town councilors of Banco Arena, Guaramito, Buena Esperanza, Palmarito, Puerto Villamizar, San Pedro, Aguaclara, Ricaurte, San Faustino and Carmen de Tonchalá.