Bolivia
Press Release

Deputies approve exploration and exploitation contract that can generate close to $423.7 million of oil income

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
This Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies release was published using machine translation.

UCOM-MHE-03-22-2023.- The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday in large and detailed the draft law that authorizes a new Oil Service Contract (CSP) for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities in the Arenales area, in the department of Santa Cruz, which would generate, in case of success, around $423.7 million of oil income for the country.

After an extensive debate that lasted for more than five hours, the Lower House approved in large and in detail the authorization of the oil services contract for the exploration and exploitation of the Arenales area, signed between Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) and Canacol Energy Colombia SAS

"We are all embarked on the same train because our families, the future of our children and the rate of growth of the national economy depend on this," said the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina Ortiz, highlighting the importance and scope of the bill.

The Arenales area is estimated to have recoverable resource potential of approximately 141.3 trillion cubic feet of gas and 1.27 million barrels of condensate.

Molina added that this new CSP is part of the Upstream Reactivation Plan carried out by Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), with the aim of attracting new investments to boost the hydrocarbon sector and replenish reserves, stabilize and increase production.

The draft bill was sent to the Senate for further treatment.


