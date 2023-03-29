This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.

The "Inter-institutional Collaboration Framework Agreement", which entails an investment of RD$112 million, was signed by the Ministers of Education, Ángel Hernández, and of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, with the presence of Max Puig, president of the Consultative Council of Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism (CNCCMDL), an entity that acts as a watchdog for compliance with the agreement.

The agreement is the result of an extensive diagnosis carried out by MEM technicians attached to the Vice Ministry of Energy, who determined the need to install or improve the quality of electrical energy in 314 facilities in 19 provinces, including Santo Domingo, as well as in the surrounding communities. .

The Minister of Education, Ángel Hernández, highlighted the high social content of the agreement and assured that "it is a great pleasure for us to sign this agreement and guarantee that in the very near future all those schools and communities close to said schools can be provided with energy through solar panels.

"I think this is one of the fairest and most positive actions that we have carried out in this ministry, since education must reach everyone on equal terms and providing electricity to these communities is contributing to the equality of the most vulnerable sectors. impoverished in the country," he said.

While Minister Antonio Almonte thanked the trust placed in the Ministry of Energy and Mines to be the technical support of this important project that will benefit that population that does not have electricity and stressed that this initiative arose from both MINERD and the support, contribution and stimulation of the National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development (CNCCMDL), which will collaborate with educational aspects or the use of mechanisms and technologies that help electrification with zero environmental contamination.

"This project is part of the effort of the government of President Luis Abinader that ensures that all children can have access to education under equal conditions," said Almonte after reporting that with the installation of solar panels the Ministry of Education will be able to reduce its bill and will contribute to reducing environmental pollution.

While Max Puig, Executive Vice President of the CNCCMDL, valued this effort as positive and congratulated both ministries because this project means the fulfillment of a lofty goal of social justice: ensuring that no school is left without electricity and that the Dominican Republic complies with its international commitment to contribute to climate change by providing clean energy through solar panels.

Nine (9) schools in Azua, 20 in Bahoruco, seven in Barahona, 20 in Dajabón, 11 in Duarte, six in El Seibo, 14 in Espaillat, 18 in Hato Mayor, 13 in La Altagracia, three in La Vega, 61 in María Trinidad Sánchez, nine in Montecristi, two in Pedernales, seven in Peravia, nine in Puerto Plata, 22 in San Cristóbal, 24 in San Juan, 19 in Santiago and 40 in Santo Domingo.

In addition to the ministers Hernández and Almonte y Puig, the Vice Minister of Energy, Rafael Gómez and Mrs. Clara Joa, Director of the MINERD Cabinet participated in the signing of the agreement.

Also in attendance were Alan Ramírez, from the Climate Change Council, Juan Javier Cruz Benzán, director of the MINERD International Cooperation Office, and Hugo Morales and Keyron Figueroa, director of Renewable Energy and energy analyst, from the MEM, respectively.