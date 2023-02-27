The Dominican Republic’s state-run power transmission company Eted has seven projects in the design phase involving a combined 8.52bn pesos (US$150mn).

In an update, the company reported that bidding is underway for nine projects and 16 are under construction for 9.35bn pesos and 3.66bn pesos, respectively.

Eted’s 2023 operating plan reaches 6.86bn pesos, 6.66bn pesos of which will go to expanding and modernizing the grid, particularly amid the increasing penetration of variable renewable energies and the construction of 800MW of natural gas generation in Manzanillo.

As part of efforts to boost dispatch reliability, the state operator has issued a call to draft reference terms to procure and install dynamic reactive power compensation equipment.

Other Eted tenders underway include a process to improve its real-time management of data and information, and to implement a system for the real-time evaluation of responses and performance of the grid’s generation units.

Meanwhile, bidding continues for the substations San Francisco de Macorís II, Villa Consuelo, Guayubín, Vega and Pedernales.

In its 2022 annual report, Eted highlights that the average availability of transmission lines and substations last year was 98.7% and 97.7%, respectively, and that it reduced losses by 1.6%.

