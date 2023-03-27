Drought is wreaking havoc in Argentina’s public finances due to its effects on the country's key agricultural exports, particularly in the lucrative soy trade.

Public revenues tumbled 8.3% year-on-year to 1.6tn pesos (US$7.6bn) in February, mainly due to a 73% drop in export income, which reached 52bn pesos. In January, exports had reached 95bn pesos, according to research by the Buenos Aires-based Argentine economic policy center (CEPA).

Meanwhile, public spending was down 3.7% year-on-year to 1.8tn pesos last month, thanks to decreases in subsidies, pensions, social benefits and transfers to provincial governments.

This left the federal government with a 228bn-peso deficit for February, the second consecutive monthly deficit and higher than was expected, according to CEPA.

LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS

In 2022, soy accounted for 28.1% of Argentina’s total exports, according to statistics bureau Indec, and the harvest is forecast to be low this year because of the drought, which will have widespread effects on the country’s revenues in hard currency.

Under normal climatic conditions, the 2022-23 soy harvest would be expected to bring in around US$26.3bn (48Mt), but now it is estimated that it will only be worth US$17.4bn (31.8Mt), a study from the economic sciences faculty of Universidad de Buenos Aires indicates.

This would represent a loss equivalent to 1.8% of the GDP projected for this year and 10.7% of total expected exports, surpassing the losses caused by previous droughts in 2008-09 and 2018-19.

“The shock will generate an adverse scenario in terms of currency for the exchange market,” the study states.

In terms of public income, export taxes from the soy harvest would be around US$4.2bn under the current conditions, which is nearly US$2.6bn lower than expected for a normal year.

“The drought won’t directly affect debt payments in the current year, but it could generate funding deficit next year when annual debt payment amounts will quadruple,” the report reads.

Argentina is facing US$2.1bn in debt and interest payments on its external obligations this year.

Argentine authorities have also blamed the drought for high inflation, which reached 100% in annual terms last month. The federal government has also launched financial assistance for farmers affected by the lack of precipitation, while also seeking water-related financing from multilaterals.