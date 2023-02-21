Argentina has begun exporting electricity to drought-hit neighbor Uruguay.

The exports to Uruguay are the first sent to the country by Argentina this year, according to data from Uruguay’s independent system operator Adme.

This year, Uruguay has also been buying power from Brazil since January, to ease costly local thermoelectric generation.

Argentina offered 350MW of capacity and a price of US$120MWh, local paper El Observador reported.

Imports of Argentine power began Saturday evening. On Monday, demand peaked late evening and was covered chiefly by wind farms, Argentine imports, biomass plants and the Salto Grande hydroelectric power station, according to Adme data.

In terms of hydroelectric generation, since last Wednesday, only Salto Grande and Palmar have been injecting into the system. The other two plants are Rincón de Baygorria and Rincón del Bonete.

Uruguay, along with other parts of the Southern Cone, is suffering from drought, impacting production from hydroelectric plants Río Negro and Salto Grande. Last month, production from the two plants accounted for 21% of generation, compared with a normal contribution of about 45%.

State power generator UTE said that over the first five weeks or so of 2023, thermopower accounted for around 28% of generation and wind 39%. In years with normal rainfall, electricity from renewable sources (hydropower, wind, solar and biomass) accounts for around 97% of generation. Normal rainfall patterns are expected to return in March or April, UTE has said.

With a wealth of renewables capacity, Uruguay also exports power to Argentina.

According to data from Argentina’s wholesale power market administrator Cammesa, in January Argentina imported 13.3GWh from Uruguay, 840GWh from Brazil, 11.4GWh from Paraguay and 9.6GWh from Chile.

Argentine electricity imports in January were up 647% year-on-year. The average unit cost was US$64/MWh, below the average local thermoelectric unit cost of US$96.6/MWh.

No exports of Argentine power were logged for January.