DSI Underground Peru receives ISO45001:2018 certification from Bureau Veritas
DSI Underground Press Release
DSI Underground continues to be committed to occupational health and safety, proof of this is that it has just received the ISO 45001:2018 certification, delivered by the Bureau Veritas firm and which, together with its quality management certification, allows it to continue the path of continuous improvement.
This objective was achieved by complying with each of the required requirements, after the external audit carried out in Lima - Peru, from November 21 to 23, 2022.
"This great achievement is the sample of teamwork, evidence of the commitment that the organization has with the well-being of our staff and with our stakeholders, by having processes that meet the highest safety standards required by this international regulation. I highlight the commitment of all employees, the existing synergy between all areas and the conviction that we can have safer, more innovative and sustainable operations every day”, said Luis Castillo, General Manager of DSI Underground Peru .
After the visit, it became clear that DSI Underground Peru meets all the requirements to receive the ISO 45001 certification for the manufacture and sale of products for support in underground mining and tunnels.
The ISO 45001 standard was developed to help organizations provide a safe and healthy workplace for employees, suppliers, contractors and the community. It focuses on mitigating any harmful or risk factor for the physical and mental well-being of workers.
As mentioned, it aims to create a safe and healthy workplace for employees and anyone who enters the organizations and to achieve this, it is crucial to control all factors that can lead to illness, injury and, in extreme cases, the death, thus mitigating the adverse effects on the physical, mental and cognitive state of people.
LinkedIn: DSI Underground LATAM
This press release was published in English using an automatic translation system.
