Colombia
Press Release

Ecopetrol contractor bill hits $3.3bn

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Shale gas  Refineries Green Hydrogen Oil sands Gas Processing Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Subsea Geological mapping / Surveys Natural Gas Distribution Liquefaction Conventionals Production Facilities Midstream Unconventionals Heavy oil Mexican Mix Gas pipelines Crude oil Onshore Oil & Gas LPG Natural Gas Tankers Storage Terminals Type of hydrocarbons Biofuels Oil Pipelines Location Tight gas Offshore WTI Deepwater Type of extraction Coalbed methane Fuel Sales Shallow waters LNG Drilling rigs Upstream Downstream Regasification

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address