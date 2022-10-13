Ecopetrol contractor bill hits $3.3bn
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, October 13, 2022
Shale gas Refineries Green Hydrogen Oil sands Gas Processing Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Subsea Geological mapping / Surveys Natural Gas Distribution Liquefaction Conventionals Production Facilities Midstream Unconventionals Heavy oil Mexican Mix Gas pipelines Crude oil Onshore Oil & Gas LPG Natural Gas Tankers Storage Terminals Type of hydrocarbons Biofuels Oil Pipelines Location Tight gas Offshore WTI Deepwater Type of extraction Coalbed methane Fuel Sales Shallow waters LNG Drilling rigs Upstream Downstream Regasification
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.