Ecopetrol: No deal to acquire Venezuelan-owned Monómeros
Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol denied reports it has reached an agreement to acquire Barranquilla-based fertilizer producer Monómeros.
According to local media, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, told a business forum that Ecopetrol had agreed to buy the company for US$300mn.
"In relation to announcements made in the media ... [we have] not advanced in conversations regarding possible transactions involving this company," Ecopetrol said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Monómeros is currently majority owned by Venezuelan state petrochemical firm Pequiven.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Petrochemicals (Venezuela)
Music to Maduro's ears
What ultimately may persuade Trump that invading Venezuela is not worth the consequences is the fact that to most of his supporters in the US, Sout...
PDVSA and Realiance Industries Ltd evaluate new business opportunities
The oil minister, Manuel Quevedo, met with authorities of the company India Realiance Industries Ltd., and the Russian oil company, Rosneft
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Autopista del Sol: Improvement, Rehabilitation and Extension Trujillo - Sullana Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Pampa del Sol solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Road Lot 1 - Triângulo Mineiro (Road Concessions Program)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Guayabales
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Santa Clara photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PV Lilen solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Mantos Blancos Concentrator Debottlenecking (MB-CDP)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Colina solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Isthmus of Tehuantepec inter-oceanic train rehabilitation (Transistmic Train) - Medias Aguas-Salina Cruz Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Maya Train - Palenque-Escárcega Section (Stretch 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Petrochemicals
Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Braskem Idesa S.A.P.I. (Braskem Idesa)
-
Mexican Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between Brazilian Braskem (75%) and Mexican Idesa Group (25%) created in 2010 to develop a petrochemical complex, known as Braskem Idesa...
- Company: Sika Perú S.A.C (Sika Perú)
-
Petrochemical company that produces chemical specialties for civil construction and industry in general. Among its products are waterproof, sealants, adhesives, polyurethanes et...
- Company: Orica Nitratos Perú S.A. (Orica Nitratos Perú)
-
Orica Nitratos Perú S.A., Peruvian subsidiary of Australian mining services company Orica Ltd., is involved in the development of a 400,000t/y ammonium nitrate complex in Lomas ...
- Company: Alfa Laval S. A. Sucursal Perú (Alfa Laval Perú)
-
Lima-based Alfa Laval S.A. (Peru) is the Peruvian branch of Swedish multinational company Alfa Laval Corporate AB and it started operating in the country in 1962. The company fo...
- Company: Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur)
-
Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur) is a Peruvian chemicals manufacturer engaged in the production, distribution and export of various products to the agricultural, mining a...
- Company: Quimtia S.A. (Quimtia)
-
Quimtia is a Peruvian company engaged in the distribution, production and sale of chemical products, industrial supplies and industrial solutions for the food and pharmaceutical...
- Company: Vistony S.A.C. (Vistony)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Honeywell Perú, S.A. (Honeywell Perú)
-
Honeywell Perú S.A., a local subsidiary of US-based Honeywell International Inc., started operations in the country in 1998. The firm has an office in Lima which opened in 2008 ...
- Company: Nitratos del Perú, S.A. (Nitratos del Perú)
-
Nitratos del Perú S.A. is a Peruvian company, subsidiary of Chilean explosives specialist Enaex S.A., through its subsidiary Holding Nitratos S.A. It was founded in 2008 for man...
- Company: Braskem S.A. (Braskem)
-
Brazilian multinational Braskem S.A. is an integrated petrochemical company engaged in the production of chemical and petrochemical products for various industries. It produces ...