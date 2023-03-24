Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol denied reports it has reached an agreement to acquire Barranquilla-based fertilizer producer Monómeros.

According to local media, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, told a business forum that Ecopetrol had agreed to buy the company for US$300mn.

"In relation to announcements made in the media ... [we have] not advanced in conversations regarding possible transactions involving this company," Ecopetrol said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Monómeros is currently majority owned by Venezuelan state petrochemical firm Pequiven.