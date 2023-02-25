Ecuador is advancing legislation on indigenous consultations, which is expected to facilitate the construction of mining projects.

An executive decree regulating pre-legislative consultation, a step prior to the environmental consultation required for mining initiatives, was issued in November.

Mining chamber lawyer Andrés Ycaza told BNamericas that the first environmental consultations should be carried out after the pre-legislative consultation concludes in May for Atico Mining's La Plata polymetallic project and Adventus Mining and Salazar Resources' Curipamba copper-gold asset, which involve total combined investments of US$430mn.

Government sources told BNamericas on condition of anonymity that the translation of the regulations into indigenous languages is almost complete and calls will soon be made for community assemblies to set dates for meetings in which the rules and processes will be explained.

The November decree establishes that consultations should facilitate agreements and local feedback. The consultations should provide information in local languages and in line with local tradition, but will not be binding.

Mining players expect the pre-legislative consultation to unlock projects and reduce risks of legal action.

“With the difficult political situation the country is going through, the regulations are a very good step for the mining sector as it will begin to stop the deluge of protection actions and requests for popular consultation, and it will mark an important paradigm as the government is asking questions, and those who oppose a project can no longer say they were not informed,” said Ycaza.

If the La Plata and Curipamba processes are concluded successfully, the Río Blanco, Loma Larga and Panantza San Carlos assets should be next in line.

Last year, indigenous confederation Conaie threatened tougher anti-mining action and wanted to bar miners from entering indigenous territory. Candidates of indigenous political movement Pachakutik made strong showings in the February 5 local elections, in which the government also lost a referendum on security, political and environmental issues.

EcuaCorriente's Mirador copper mine and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte asset are Ecuador’s only large operations, but investments involving US$11bn are ready to be poured into new developments.