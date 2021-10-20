Ecuador
Press Release

Ecuador announces removal of 4 managers of companies in the energy sector due to the technical failure that caused the drop in oil production

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Upstream Company Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Heavy oil Natural Gas Appointments & Promotions Crude oil Oil sands Shale gas  NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Subsea Shale Oil Tight gas Location Type of hydrocarbons Offshore Deepwater WTI Coalbed methane Geological mapping / Surveys Shallow waters Onshore Upstream

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address