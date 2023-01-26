Ecuador’s government declared illegal mining a threat to national security and indicated that it will support legally established mining concessions.

The decision was adopted after identifying that illegal mining has direct links to other crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking and arms trafficking, security secretary Diego Ordóñez told a press conference.

According to the official, the biggest problems are in the Amazon provinces of Morona Santiago, Zamora Chinchipe and Sucumbíos, in the coastal provinces of Esmeraldas and El Oro, and in the provinces of Loja and Azuay in the south of the country.

Ordóñez added that among other measures, the government plans to issue an executive decree to establish records, controls, and state supervision in relation to activities that contribute to illegal mining.

The sanctions regime and the participation of the police and armed forces in controlling operations will also be reviewed so they can act when there are impediments to mining companies operating.

Ecuador has only two large-scale mines in production, the Fruta del Norte gold operation and the Mirador copper mine, but there are a number of projects due to come on stream in the next decade, as well as several small-scale mines.

In recent years, illegal activity has spread throughout the country, and has affected concessions that have suffered attacks and burning of camps, and natural parks protected by law.

Additionally, mining faces strong opposition from indigenous groups and activists.